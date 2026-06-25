GeeLark Expands In-App Automation for Mobile-First Social Media Teams

SINGAPORE, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GeeLark, a cloud-phone platform for mobile-native social media operations, today announced expanded in-app automation capabilities for teams managing TikTok, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook at scale.

The announcement comes as more developers, agencies, and growth teams report that browser-based multi-account tools and desktop workflows are struggling to keep pace with the operational demands of mobile-first platforms. As platforms become more app-native and device-aware, teams managing multiple accounts often face account stability issues, operational bottlenecks, and slower campaign execution.

The Limits of Browser-Based Workflows

For years, browser-based tools helped teams manage multiple accounts from desktop environments. These tools remain useful in many scenarios, especially for web-based workflows. However, social media growth is increasingly happening inside mobile apps.

Platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook are designed around mobile-native behavior, app-based interactions, and device-specific environments. For teams managing campaigns across multiple accounts, this creates a growing gap between where operations happen and the tools used to manage them.

The result is a pattern familiar to many growth teams: workflows that appear manageable on desktop can become harder to scale once campaigns move deeper into mobile app environments.

Shivansh, an iOS subscription app developer who relies on TikTok for user acquisition, experienced this challenge firsthand. As he attempted to expand his TikTok operations, managing multiple accounts through emulators and other workarounds became increasingly difficult.

"Managing just a handful of accounts was slow, and trying to scale up to dozens or hundreds was a nightmare," Shivansh said. "Every time I tried using emulators or unreliable workarounds, my accounts would get banned. It was like I was stuck in a growth trap — the more I tried to expand, the more I got shut down."

A Mobile-Native Alternative

GeeLark addresses this gap by enabling automation workflows inside Android cloud environments, rather than relying only on browser profiles or desktop-based tools.

The platform allows teams to run social media accounts in cloud-based mobile environments, manage multiple cloud phones from a centralized dashboard, and automate repetitive in-app workflows such as content publishing, account setup, profile management, and routine account maintenance.

This mobile-native approach is designed to help teams operate closer to the way social platforms are built and used: inside apps, on Android environments, and across multiple accounts.

For Shivansh, moving to GeeLark helped improve account stability and streamline TikTok user acquisition workflows. According to his customer story, he was able to manage more accounts, test content angles across multiple accounts, reduce time spent on manual operations, and lower user acquisition costs through faster campaign iteration.

"GeeLark didn't just solve a technical problem for me; it gave me the freedom to grow my business the way I always wanted to," he said. "I could finally create, prepare, and manage accounts with greater confidence."

From Scheduling to Full Mobile Workflow Automation

Beyond individual account management, GeeLark is designed for teams operating at scale, including agencies running regional campaigns, e-commerce operators managing multiple storefronts, and performance marketers running high-volume content tests.

The platform combines cloud phones, RPA automation, and centralized device management in a single dashboard, replacing the fragmented mix of physical devices, spreadsheets, scheduling tools, and manual account switching that many teams still rely on.

In-app automation represents the next step in social media operations, scheduling tools helped teams plan content. Cloud-phone automation helps teams execute the mobile workflows that happen after content is created — and execute them at a scale that physical devices simply can't match.

As short-form video, social commerce, and mobile-first marketing continue to grow, GeeLark believes that social media automation is expanding beyond post scheduling. Teams increasingly need tools that support the full mobile workflow, from account setup and content publishing to campaign testing and daily account operations.

Availability

GeeLark is available now. Teams can get started at www.geelark.com.

Name: Lynn

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE GeeLark