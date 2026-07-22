SINGAPORE, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GeeLark, a provider of cloud phone infrastructure and anti-detect browser technology, today announced the expansion of its unified Browser + Cloud Phone platform, designed to help businesses adapt to the growing shift toward mobile-first social media operations.

By combining fingerprint browsers with native Android cloud phones in a single cloud workspace, GeeLark enables marketing teams to manage both web and mobile workflows without relying on fleets of physical devices.

GeeLark Unveils Unified Browser and Cloud Phone Infrastructure for the Mobile-First Future of Social Media

As platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Threads, and YouTube continue prioritizing mobile experiences, the company believes the industry is undergoing a fundamental infrastructure shift.

The browser is no longer the center of social media operations. Mobile infrastructure is becoming the new foundation for digital marketing.

Rather than replacing browsers, GeeLark aims to provide the cloud infrastructure that allows businesses to operate seamlessly across both browser and native mobile environments.

The Shift from Browser-First to Mobile-First Operations

For years, digital teams have relied on anti-detect browsers to manage multiple accounts, advertising campaigns, and online identities from desktop environments.

However, today's social media platforms increasingly reserve key features for their mobile applications. Content creation, account management, creator tools, and platform-specific interactions are becoming deeply integrated with native mobile experiences.

As a result, many agencies and enterprises have been forced to purchase, maintain, and operate large fleets of physical smartphones to support mobile workflows—creating significant operational costs, hardware management challenges, and barriers to remote collaboration.

A Unified Infrastructure for Browser and Mobile Workflows

Rather than treating browsers and mobile devices as separate environments, GeeLark brings both together within a single cloud-based platform.

The unified infrastructure enables businesses to:

Run Native Android Environments in the Cloud: Launch independent Android cloud phones capable of running TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and other mobile applications without maintaining physical devices.

Connect Browser and Mobile Workflows: Manage accounts, advertising, and web-based tasks through fingerprint browsers while seamlessly handling mobile-exclusive operations within cloud phones.

Enable Distributed Teams: Browser profiles and cloud phones remain securely hosted in the cloud, allowing global teams to collaborate without transferring devices or disrupting operating environments.

Building Infrastructure for AI-Powered Marketing

The growing adoption of AI agents is also expanding beyond browser automation.

Many marketing workflows—including publishing short-form videos, managing creator accounts, responding to comments, and interacting with social platforms—require direct access to mobile applications.

By providing cloud-based browser and mobile environments within the same platform, GeeLark is building infrastructure capable of supporting the next generation of AI-driven marketing operations, where intelligent agents can execute workflows across both web and mobile environments.

Designed for the Next Generation of Social Media Operations

As social platforms continue evolving toward mobile-first experiences, businesses require infrastructure that extends beyond traditional browser environments.

Rather than replacing browsers, GeeLark combines browser automation with cloud-based mobile execution, allowing organizations to manage digital identities, mobile applications, automation, and team collaboration from a unified platform.

This approach positions cloud phones not as standalone devices, but as a core infrastructure layer for the future of scalable social media operations.

SOURCE GeeLark