Instagram's Originality Push Shows Why Multi-Account Teams Need Better Workflows

SINGAPORE, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GeeLark, a cloud-phone platform for mobile-native social media operations, today commented on Instagram's expanded originality policies and the growing impact these changes may have on social media teams managing multiple accounts.

Instagram has continued to increase its emphasis on original content across the platform. In late April 2026, the company expanded its policy around unoriginal content beyond Reels to include photos and carousels, limiting recommendation eligibility for accounts that primarily repost content they did not create or significantly modify. The change has been widely viewed as part of Instagram's broader effort to prioritize original creators and reduce the reach of aggregator-style accounts.

The update comes at a time when social media teams, agencies, creators, and brand operators are already facing greater pressure to produce differentiated content across multiple accounts. For teams that have historically relied on reposting, light curation, or repeated content formats to maintain publishing volume, the shift raises the operational standard for what successful account management now requires.

At the same time, Instagram's Live feature has also become less accessible to smaller accounts. Since 2025, Instagram has required users to have a public account with at least 1,000 followers to start a live broadcast, creating an additional threshold for early-stage creators and growing accounts that previously used Live as a way to build audience relationships.

Together, these changes point to a broader platform trend: social media growth is becoming less about volume alone and more about originality, account-level differentiation, and consistent mobile-native execution.

For social media professionals, the impact is practical. Content calendars that once depended on reposting or lightly edited assets now require more original production. Agencies managing multiple accounts can no longer rely on near-identical workflows across every profile. Smaller accounts must work harder to build visibility before they can access certain growth formats such as live streaming.

This shift also changes the role of operations. Managing many accounts well now requires workflows that let each account keep its own content strategy, publishing rhythm, and operating environment — not just a shared content calendar.

"Instagram's originality push reflects a broader change across social platforms," said Eleanor Xie, CMO at GeeLark. "Platforms are increasingly rewarding accounts that operate authentically and independently. For teams managing more than a handful of accounts, that means investing in better workflows and infrastructure — not just producing more content."

GeeLark's cloud-phone platform allows teams to manage Android cloud environments remotely, giving each account its own operating environment while supporting centralized oversight across accounts, campaigns, regions, or brands. Rather than relying only on browser dashboards or post-scheduling tools, teams can use these mobile-native environments to handle the full lifecycle of account operations — publishing, maintenance, profile updates, and campaign testing — directly from the apps these platforms are built around.

As Instagram continues to raise the bar for originality and account quality, GeeLark expects multi-account teams to place greater emphasis on differentiated workflows and mobile-native operations going forward.

About GeeLark

GeeLark is a cloud-phone platform designed for mobile-native operations. By providing Android cloud phone environments, RPA automation tools, and centralized device management capabilities, GeeLark helps marketers, agencies, developers, and businesses streamline social media workflows and manage multi-account operations more efficiently.

Learn more at www.geelark.com.

SOURCE GeeLark