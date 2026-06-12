SINGAPORE, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GeeLark, a cloud-phone platform for mobile-native operations, today highlighted the growing operational challenges facing developers, marketers, and growth teams as TikTok continues to become a major channel for user acquisition.

How to create and run multiple TikTok accounts on GeeLark Speed Speed

While TikTok has created new opportunities for startups, app developers, and brands to reach global audiences, scaling campaigns across multiple accounts often requires more than content creation. Teams must also manage mobile environments, account workflows, publishing schedules, and testing processes across different markets and audiences.

According to GeeLark, this operational layer is becoming an increasingly important part of social media growth.

For example, Shivansh, an independent iOS subscription app developer featured in a GeeLark customer story, initially turned to TikTok as a key acquisition channel for his app. However, as he attempted to expand beyond a small number of accounts, device management, account stability, and workflow coordination became major obstacles. His experience reflects a broader challenge facing many teams: growth strategies can be limited not by creative ideas, but by the infrastructure required to execute them consistently.

GeeLark's cloud-phone platform is designed to address this shift by allowing users to access and manage Android environments remotely, reducing the need to rely on physical devices for multi-account operations. Through centralized cloud-based mobile environments, users can manage accounts, test content strategies, and coordinate workflows from a single platform.

As more teams seek to improve execution speed on TikTok and other mobile-first platforms, GeeLark believes cloud-based mobile operations are becoming a practical alternative to traditional device-based workflows.

In Shivansh's case, moving TikTok operations into GeeLark's cloud-phone environment helped him manage a larger number of accounts, schedule content more efficiently, and spend less time dealing with operational bottlenecks. According to the customer story, the shift also helped reduce account suspension issues and lower user acquisition costs by enabling faster testing and more consistent campaign execution.

"Social media growth is no longer just about producing more content," said Dominic, CEO at GeeLark. "For teams operating on platforms like TikTok, the ability to manage mobile workflows efficiently has become part of the growth strategy itself. Cloud phones give teams a way to centralize those workflows without maintaining large numbers of physical devices."

The trend comes as more growth teams look for ways to scale mobile operations while keeping workflows flexible and manageable. For developers and marketers working across multiple accounts, regions, or campaigns, operational efficiency can directly affect how quickly they test ideas, respond to trends, and identify what works.

GeeLark positions its platform as part of this broader movement toward cloud-based mobile infrastructure. By combining Android cloud environments, automation tools, and centralized management features, GeeLark helps teams streamline mobile workflows and reduce the manual workload traditionally associated with multi-account social media operations.

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SOURCE GeeLark