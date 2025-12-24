GeeLark Introduces a New Era of In-App Social Media Automation

SINGAPORE, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, social media automation has largely meant one thing: scheduling posts. Conventional social media management tools were built to plan content calendars, publish at optimal times, and track performance through dashboards. However, today's fastest-growing social networks are mobile-first, algorithm-driven, and heavily influenced by real in-app behavior, which is a reality that traditional desktop-based platforms struggle to address.

GeeLark's read-to-use RPA automation templates. Users can also create custom flows.

For years, social media automation has largely revolved around scheduling posts and tracking analytics, but as platforms evolve, this approach is no longer enough. Today's fastest-growing social networks are mobile-first, algorithm-driven, and heavily influenced by real in-app behavior — a reality that traditional desktop-based tools struggle to address. GeeLark is changing this landscape by introducing a new generation of mobile social media automation built around cloud phones.

As a cloud-phone platform, GeeLark provides users with fully functional Android devices hosted in the cloud, allowing marketers to operate social media accounts directly inside native mobile apps rather than through limited APIs or browser tools. This enables a deeper level of automation that goes far beyond publishing posts, including automated liking, commenting, browsing, logging in, and other natural user behaviors that social algorithms prioritize.

By automating real in-app actions, GeeLark allows brands, creators, and agencies to scale engagement in a way that feels authentic and aligns with how platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, WhatsApp, and Telegram are designed to work.

GeeLark also functions as an end-to-end automation engine by combining content creation, distribution, and engagement within a single platform. With integrations to advanced AIGC models such as Veo3, Seedance, and Nano Banana, users can generate, edit, and manage creative content directly inside GeeLark without switching tools.

Once content is ready, GeeLark's RPA automation can distribute it across dozens or even hundreds of accounts simultaneously, enabling large-scale campaigns, rapid testing, and efficient growth. Each cloud phone operates in an isolated environment with its own device fingerprint and configurable proxy, allowing safe multi-account management, regional testing, and global campaign execution without accounts being linked or restricted.

Unlike traditional approaches that rely on physical device farms or unstable emulators, GeeLark's cloud-based infrastructure allows new devices and workflows to be deployed instantly, shared across teams, and scaled without hardware limitations.

As social media continues to shift toward mobile-native experiences and behavior-driven algorithms, GeeLark represents a fundamental change in how automation is defined. By moving beyond scheduling and enabling real mobile automation at scale, GeeLark is ushering in a new era of social media marketing — one built for the realities of today's platforms and the opportunities of tomorrow.

