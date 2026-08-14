GeeLark Upgrades Browser Infrastructure with Version 150 and Team Password Management

SINGAPORE, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GeeLark, a provider of cloud phone infrastructure and undetectable browser technology, today announced a major update to GeeLark Browser. The release upgrades its browser kernel and user agent configurations to version 150 and introduces GeeLark Password Manager, a built-in extension designed for team collaboration.

The update responds directly to user requests for more current browser environments and simpler credential management. It also reflects GeeLark's broader strategy to make browsers a scalable infrastructure layer for modern digital operations.

Keeping Browser Operations Current

Browsers remain central to account management, advertising, e-commerce, and social media operations. As web platforms evolve, businesses need browser environments that stay current without requiring teams to update technical parameters manually.

GeeLark has now upgraded both its browser kernel and UA configurations to version 150. Keeping these components aligned helps teams create more consistent browser environments and reduces the work required to maintain large numbers of profiles.

For businesses operating across multiple accounts, markets, and platforms, this consistency is not only a technical requirement. It is essential for building repeatable workflows that can scale across teams.

Making Account Access a Shared Workflow

The release also introduces GeeLark Password Manager, which is installed in GeeLark Browser by default and connects with Google's official password-management capabilities.

All members of a GeeLark team can use the extension and access its shared data. This reduces the need to transfer credentials manually, install separate extensions, or repeat the same setup for every team member.

"Our users asked for faster browser updates and an easier way to manage account access across teams," said Dominic, CEO of GeeLark. "These features solve immediate workflow problems, but they also support a larger goal: turning browser environments into shared business infrastructure rather than isolated tools."

From Browser Profiles to Business Infrastructure

As digital teams become more distributed, businesses need more than individual browser profiles. They need cloud-based environments that can be configured once, shared across teams, and integrated into larger operational workflows.

GeeLark is building toward this model by combining current browser technology, shared account access, team collaboration, and cloud-based management within one platform.

Together with GeeLark's cloud phone infrastructure, the browser update supports a unified approach to web and mobile operations. Businesses can manage browser-based tasks and native mobile workflows without maintaining fragmented tools or fleets of physical devices.

By strengthening both the technical foundation and collaborative capabilities of GeeLark Browser, the company is positioning the browser as a core infrastructure layer for scalable digital operations.

SOURCE GeeLark