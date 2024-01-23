Geena Davis Institute Awarded Research Grant by Nielsen Foundation

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media announced today that it is the recipient of a $75,000 grant from the Nielsen Foundation to support ongoing research and advocacy initiatives surrounding representation in entertainment and media.

Founded by Academy Award Winning Actor Geena Davis , The Geena Davis Institute has worked to mitigate unconscious bias while creating equality, fostering inclusion and reducing negative stereotyping in entertainment and media since 2004. As a top global research-based organization, the Institute provides direct guidance and thought leadership on increasing representation across gender, race/ethnicity, LGBTQIA+, disability, age, and body type.

"The Nielsen Foundation has been honored to support The Geena Davis Institute's critical work since 2017 to use data to better understand representation in entertainment and media," said Andrea Bertels, President and Executive Director, Grantmaking, Nielsen Foundation. "We can't wait to see how the next phase of research will continue to foster a more inclusive media future."

The Nielsen Foundation's mission is to power and advance inclusive innovation and representation in the media and technology industries, particularly through data and research.

"Our research is rooted in our passion for making media more reflective of the diverse world we live in," said Madeline Di Nonno, President and CEO of the Geena Davis Institute. "We are so grateful to the Nielsen Foundation for recognizing the alignment of our missions and supporting us in these efforts so that we can continue to influence change for years to come."

The grant will support the Institute's annual report on representation and inclusion in children's television and accompanying Symposium events throughout 2024.

Findings from the 2023 report revealed:

Only 44% of leads in new shows being made for kids are female

Only 42% of animated characters are female, compared to 58% male

Lead characters of color are at a record high of 56%

"The findings uncovered by these extensive studies result in significant improvements across media," said Di Nonno. "This grant will enable us to further explore these topics and strengthen our recommendations for decision makers."

About the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media:

Since 2004, the Institute founded by Two-Time Academy Award Winning Actor Geena Davis , has worked to mitigate unconscious bias while creating equality, fostering inclusion and reducing negative stereotyping in entertainment and media. As one of the top global research-based organizations, the Institute provides research, direct guidance and thought leadership aimed at increasing representation of marginalized groups within six identities: gender, race/ethnicity, LGBTQIA+, disability, age, and body type. Because of its unique history and position, the Institute can help achieve true onscreen equity in a way that few organizations can.

About Nielsen Foundation:

The Nielsen Foundation is a private foundation originally funded by Nielsen, a global data and analytics company. The Foundation envisions a more equitable world, enabled by inclusive media and technology, where everyone has voice and opportunities to succeed. Its mission is to power and advance inclusive innovation and representation in the media and technology industries, especially through the use of data and research. Grants from the Nielsen Foundation typically support efforts to advance representation in media production and content through the use of data and research, support diverse talent in media and technology careers, and encourage the use of media and technology as forces for good.

