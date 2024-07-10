Geena Davis Institute Launches GDI Playbook to Drive Inclusivity in Gaming

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Geena Davis Institute (GDI) announced today the launch of The GDI Playbook, a research-driven, free digital resource designed to foster cultural competency and inclusivity in game development.

Players of all ages, backgrounds, and perspectives are connected through the shared joy of gaming. As of 2020, the gaming community consists of more than three billion people worldwide, 46% of whom are women, 16% are LGBTQIA+, and 31% of players report having a disability[1]. Despite this diverse community of gamers, their reflection on screen is significantly lacking. With support from Oak Foundation, The GDI Playbook presents an opportunity to break new ground in terms of authentic and inclusive representation in gaming, helping creators craft new realms where all players have an opportunity to belong.

"Video gaming unites people across the globe. The GDI Playbook was designed to foster more inclusivity and diverse characters and narrative in an organic way," said Madeline Di Nonno, President & CEO of the Geena Davis Institute. "Our goal is that this Playbook helps to create a gaming world that welcomes every player."

In partnership with Ukie / #RaiseTheGame and Women in Games, The GDI Playbook was first debuted at a launch event in London on June 25, where key entertainment, media, and gaming industry leaders experienced a firsthand presentation and subsequent discussion on how to facilitate diverse, and culturally inclusive representation on and off screen.

The Playbook made its U.S. debut Friday at the Games for Change Festival at The New School, Parsons School of Design in New York. Attendees received an exclusive walk-through of the digital resource including best practice guidance, insights, and resources aimed at bridging intent with action.

The GDI Playbook is divided into five topics, called "Keys," to help game creators craft engaging and meaningful games. Each key includes tips for prioritizing inclusivity throughout the game development process, including how to Craft Your Approach, Craft Stories, Craft Characters, Craft Connection and Craft Belonging.

"We hope this resource will aid companies in the gaming industry to help introduce different, more-rounded perspectives and ensure a more diverse play experience, characters and more. I'm excited to see how this can help affect future change in the gaming industry for many entities," said Anna Rafferty, SVP of Digital Consumer Engagement at the LEGO Group, who sat as part of the industry Advisory Panel to help shape the GDI Playbook.

Nick Poole, CEO of Ukie (UK Interactive Entertainment) adds, "On behalf of Ukie, I am delighted that we have been able to support the development and launch of the GDI Playbook. Video games provide powerful cultural and leisure experiences for billions of players worldwide. By working together as an industry, we can ensure that games fully reflect and celebrate the diversity of our societies."

Gaming is just one of GDI's many focus areas in championing equitable on-screen representation across entertainment media. Through collaboration with media producers, executives, advertisers, and content creators, GDI provides active guidance that drives the industry toward a more diverse and inclusive future.

The comprehensive GDI Playbook can be viewed HERE . Visit geenadavisinstitute.org for more information or keep up with Geena Davis Institute on LinkedIn , Instagram , Threads , Facebook , YouTube or X, formerly Twitter .

About Geena Davis Institute

Founded in 2004 by two-time Academy Award Winning Actor Geena Davis, the Geena Davis Institute (GDI) is the only global research-based organization working collaboratively within entertainment media to systemically increase the on-screen representation of six major identities: gender, race/ethnicity, LGBTQIA+, disability, age 50+ and body type. If they can see it, they can be it.

[1] Newzoo's 2022 Gamer Sentiment Study

CONTACT:

Madeline Di Nonno

President & CEO

Geena Davis Institute

[email protected]

SOURCE Geena Davis Institute