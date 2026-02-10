Geenex Broadens Energy Development Portfolio to Include Advanced Nuclear Siting and Permitting

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geenex, a leader in early-stage energy site development across the PJM region, today announced the company is expanding into nuclear development, focusing on advanced, small modular reactor sites. This strategic move positions Geenex to provide the firm, carbon‑free capacity the nation increasingly requires, expanding a balanced portfolio that supports a more resilient energy system.

For more than a decade, Geenex has accelerated the deployment of utility-scale solar and storage projects through expert siting and community-focused development. As electricity demand continues to accelerate, Geenex is expanding its portfolio to ensure long-term, firm energy solutions are available to meet the moment.

"Geenex is committed to advancing the power solutions needed to meet the country's accelerating electricity demand. With advanced nuclear reactor technology reaching commercial readiness and regulators modernizing permitting processes, this is the moment for Geenex to also apply our siting and development expertise to one of the most critical energy resources of the next century," said Emily Williams, Chief Executive Officer for Geenex. "Advanced nuclear offers the firm, long-duration capacity required to underpin America's future."

Geenex's advanced nuclear development efforts will prioritize:

Safety as the foundation: Partnering with best-in-class reactor technologies with advanced operational safeguards

Partnering with best-in-class reactor technologies with advanced operational safeguards Environmental protection: Rigorous standards for water use, waste handling, and land stewardship

Rigorous standards for water use, waste handling, and land stewardship Strong local partnerships: Transparent engagement with communities, regulators, and public safety officials

Transparent engagement with communities, regulators, and public safety officials Interconnection Siting: Targeting locations with low IX costs, available capacity and tight alignment with energy demand location forecasts

Targeting locations with low IX costs, available capacity and tight alignment with energy demand location forecasts Land Siting: Access to critical infrastructure and site sizes that support the facility and allow for adequate buffer zones

Access to critical infrastructure and site sizes that support the facility and allow for adequate buffer zones Local and state policy engagement: Streamlined permitting paths with the NRC, state and local leaders

Geenex continues the development of multiple solar and energy storage assets across the PJM region while also advancing new nuclear energy project opportunities. Additional details on specific project locations and stakeholder partnerships will be announced as development activities progress.

About Geenex

Geenex is a leading early-stage developer of utility-scale solar, battery storage and advanced nuclear energy projects. By focusing on strategic site selection, strong community partnerships, and environmentally responsible design, Geenex has filed more than 12GW of energy projects in PJM since 2012. Geenex works with landowners, communities, and industry partners to create projects that deliver reliable power supply resources and lasting economic benefits. With a development pipeline spanning multiple states, Geenex brings private investment, long-term tax revenue, and job creation to communities while supporting America's growing demand for reliable, domestically produced energy.

SOURCE Geenex