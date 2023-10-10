Geenex Solar Announces Emily Williams as the New CEO

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Geenex Solar LLC ("Geenex") has announced that Emily Williams has been appointed Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the company. Emily succeeds former Geenex CEO Georg Veit who will remain actively involved with the company in his new role as Chairman.

"Emily brings unique insights and exceptional experience into this critical role at Geenex," stated Georg Veit.  "We are honored to have her leading our company into the new era of growth in utility-scale solar and storage development."  

Prior to being CEO, Emily served as Geenex Solar's Chief Development Officer. In her prior role, she was responsible for overseeing various aspects of development, including land acquisition, site analysis, due diligence, permitting processes, community engagement, and utility interconnection for 6.5 GW of utility-scale solar and storage assets. Since joining Geenex in early 2021, Emily's leadership and strategic vision have contributed to the growth of the Geenex team and the successful advancement of projects through the development value chain.

Emily boasts over a decade of experience in the energy industry, with a decade-long tenure at the Indiana Municipal Power Agency. In her roles there, she oversaw the entire solar development cycle, encompassing land acquisition, permitting processes, equipment procurement, facility construction management, tax equity collaboration, facility commissioning, and site operations and maintenance management.

She holds a Juris Doctorate from Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law, a Master of Business Administration degree from Indiana University Kelley School of Business, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miami University

Geenex has quietly grown into one of the most prolific and experienced solar developers in the PJM marketplace and currently has more than 10 GW in various stages of development in six (6) states.  The corporate headquarters for Geenex is in Charlotte, North Carolina, with several of its approximately 30 employees also found in its regional offices in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Dublin, Ohio.  

About Geenex

Geenex Solar is a greenfield, utility-scale solar and storage developer with a primary focus on PJM-interconnected facilities ranging in size from 20 MW to upwards of 700 MW.  Geenex is skilled in all aspects of project development including site evaluation, real estate procurement, facility and interconnection engineering, environmental analysis, and community relations, as well as local, state, and federal permitting.  Geenex Solar's experienced and community-focused team ensures a solar project's successful navigation of the development process from its initial stages through to its delivery of clean, reliable power to the grid.  Please visit www.geenexsolar.com for more information. 

