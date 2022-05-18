Geerpres® Inks Strategic Partnership With Avision Sales Group - Leaders in Professional Cleaning and Single-Use Products

Effective as of May 1, 2022, Avision will represent Geerpres® in 49 states. Tweet this

"Avision has proven success with our Geerpres® product line and leads with integrity and expertise across the entire distribution market with sanitary solutions," says Scott Ribbe, President of Geerpres®. "This strategic partnership expands our successful collaboration, with growth opportunities across the entire country. Together, this partnership provides assurance that with our distribution, our customers have the best products and representatives in all markets."

Geerpres® is well known for producing the highest quality cleaning equipment as an industry standard. Innovations in EVS modular carts, microfiber cleaning products, and the Advantex single-use product lines have superior cleaning advantages with many sustainability benefits. Collectively, this product line comprehensively supports healthcare, cleanroom, food service, education, and military verticals with superior proprietary products. For a complete product line-up, please visit www.geerpres.com.

For more on Avision Sales Group: www.avisionsales.com.

Contact: Scott Ribbe, Geerpres®, Phone 1-800-253-0373, [email protected]

