WUHAN, China, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GeeTest CAPTCHA is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Best Value and Best Ease of Use badges by Capterra for the second consecutive year. This recognition highlights GeeTest's commitment to delivering a seamless and efficient user experience, as well as exceptional value to its clients.

GeeTest CAPTCHA Earns Best Value and Best Ease of Use Badges from Capterra for Second Consecutive Year.

GeeTest has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation in the field of CAPTCHA technology. The accolades from Capterra, a leading software review platform, reflect the company's dedication to addressing the evolving needs of its users. By prioritizing user-friendliness and cost-effectiveness, GeeTest has once again demonstrated why it stands at the forefront of the industry.

"We are thrilled to receive these accolades from Capterra," said GeeTest CEO, Wu Yuan. "These awards are a testament to our team's dedication to creating a product that not only meets the highest security standards but also offers an intuitive and hassle-free experience for our users. Our goal has always been to make online security seamless and accessible. These recognitions validate our efforts and inspire us to continue enhancing our product."

The best badges indicate that our software is supported by widespread approval, based on positive, verified reviews and strong feedback from our users. We are thrilled to announce that we have achieved an exceptional overall review score, boasting an impressive rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. One customer noted that GeeTest has revolutionized the way we handle online security. It has been shown to be effective against a variety of bot-driven attacks. The challenges are easy to understand user's experience on the website or app is seamless.

Learn more about GeeTest here to find out how GeeTest secures your business from the perils of cyber threats and ensures smooth and safe user experiences.

Request a GeeTest Demo here . Follow @GeetestOfficial on Twitter.

Find out more about GeeTest security strategies in GeeTest resources lab .

For more information about GeeTest CAPTCHA and to read customer reviews, please visit GeeTest on Capterra.

About GeeTest:

GeeTest, a CAPTCHA and bot management provider, protects websites, mobile apps, and APIs from automated bot-driven attacks, like ATO, credential stuffing, web scalping, etc. GeeTest has been developing human-bot verification technology since 2012. Now it processes 2.9 billion CAPTCHA requests daily and serves 360,000+ companies in sectors like blockchain, online games, e-commerce, etc. In November 2021 GeeTest was recognized as a selected vendor in Forrester's Now Tech: Bot Management, Q4 2021. GeeTest CAPTCHA Awarded Best Value and Best Ease of Use Badges by Capterra in Both 2023 and 2024.

SOURCE GeeTest