GeeTest Unveils Bot Management 101 eBook Series, Illuminating the Attacker's Playbook

GeeTest

26 Dec, 2023, 05:00 ET

WUHAN, China, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the relentless battle against malicious bots, GeeTest takes a groundbreaking step forward by introducing its latest eBook series, starting with "Bot Management 101: The Basics of CAPTCHA's Security Showdown - CAPTCHA Harvesting." This comprehensive series is designed to demystify CAPTCHA cracking techniques, providing invaluable insights into the intricate dance between malicious bot operators, targeted websites, and GeeTest as the ultimate defender.

Enabling Online Businesses to Stay One Step Ahead of Potential Threats

Each eBook in the series delves into specific aspects of the attacker's playbook, offering a deep understanding of the methods used to exploit vulnerabilities. Recognizing the need for proactive defense strategies, GeeTest's Bot Management 101 series equips businesses with the knowledge and tools necessary to fortify their online defenses.

GeeTest's commitment to enhancing cybersecurity extends beyond mere detection; the Bot Management 101 series is a practical guide for businesses looking to implement proactive and effective mitigation strategies. By demystifying the tactics employed by malicious bots, organizations can better safeguard their online assets, customer data, and overall digital integrity.

GeeTest's Comprehensive Guide to Bot Attacks and Defenses

Embarking on a journey to understand CAPTCHA cracking, the Bot Management 101 series is crucial for crafting robust network security. Readers will gain a treasure trove of knowledge, arming themselves with the tools needed to counter the threat of CAPTCHA cracking.

What Awaits You in This eBook

  1. The Exploration of CAPTCHA cracking techniques: Delve into the motivations behind attackers' preference for CAPTCHA cracking techniques, driven by its cost-effectiveness and high-yield nature.
  2. Bot Attack Monetization: Understand the classic strategies attackers employ to maximize their gains and how these strategies intersect with CAPTCHA vendors' countermeasures.
  3. Deconstructing CAPTCHA cracking techniques: Unravel the complexities of bot attacks, offering insights, strategies, and solutions to safeguard online platforms from malicious automated threats.
  4. Real-world Impact on Businesses: Explore real-life cases where businesses face the consequences of CAPTCHA cracking attacks and the challenges they encounter.
  5. GeeTest's Approach: Gain an exclusive look into GeeTest's proactive defense strategies against CAPTCHA cracking. Learn about our frequent image database updates and tailor-made security enhancements designed to thwart attackers at every turn.

For more information and to access the 'Bot Management 101' eBook Series, please click here. GeeTest continues to lead the charge in cybersecurity, empowering businesses to navigate the digital landscape with confidence and resilience.

Listen to the GeeTest episode of the Cybersecurity Matters Podcast for even more insights into online security!

About GeeTest:

GeeTest, a CAPTCHA and bot management provider, protects websites, mobile apps, and APIs from automated bot-driven attacks, like ATO, credential stuffing, web scalping, etc. GeeTest has been developing human-bot verification technology since 2012. Now it processes 2.9 billion CAPTCHA requests daily and serves 320,000+ companies in sectors like blockchain, online games, e-commerce, etc. In November 2021 GeeTest was recognized as a selected vendor in Forrester's Now Tech: Bot Management, Q4 2021. In Aug 2023, GeeTest CAPTCHA Awarded 2023 Best Ease of Use and Best Value Badges by Capterra.

GeeTest Protects Your Business From:

Account Takeover (ATO)

Web Scraping

Denial of Inventory

Card Testing/attacks

Credential Stuffing

SMS Pumping

Bonus & Gift card abuse

Spam Registration

