Geezeo Discloses Data Security Incident Regarding a 2012 Data File

MONETT, Mo., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ: JKHY), a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry, announced today that Geezeo, a subsidiary it acquired in July 2019, was recently informed by a third-party service provider that in May of this year, prior to its acquisition by Jack Henry, there was a security incident at that provider that involved a Geezeo account.

Upon notification by the third-party provider, Geezeo immediately began investigating. In reviewing the information from the third-party provider, Geezeo discovered that its information was impacted and a 2012 data file may have been accessed.

There was no impact on Geezeo's or Jack Henry's operations and it does not appear that any password, security code, access code or other similar information that would permit access to a consumer's financial account was accessed.

Geezeo has contacted all financial institutions that were affected. Proper remediation steps have been taken to contain the incident and to secure the company's systems to help ensure that future incidents of this nature cannot occur. The appropriate regulatory bodies and federal law enforcement have been notified.

Charlie Wright, Chief Risk Officer of Jack Henry & Associates, said, "Safeguarding our clients' information is essential to our mission. Although the incident occurred prior to our acquisition of Geezeo, I am grateful it has been contained. We appreciate the understandable worry the incident has caused for the small number of financial institutions that were affected."

