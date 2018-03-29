Gefira Business Solutions Collaborates with Canon Information and Imaging Solutions, Inc. in Providing Solutions to Automate Accounts Payable and Other Business Processes

The collaboration with CIIS will enable Gefira Business Solutions to offer Accounts Payable Automation Solutions based on the Enterprise Imaging Platform by Canon, and to leverage Canon's document imaging technologies and business processes experience in automating other document-intensive business processes. The solutions use Canon's technologies in image capture, data extraction, application integration, and content management, to standardize processing of documents, improve accuracy and compliance, and provide visibility into projects and expenses.

"We are excited to be partnered with Canon Information and Imaging Solutions to bring Canon's Accounts Payable Automation Solution to our customers. Canon's Enterprise Imaging Platform is a game-changing piece of the puzzle that enables complete automation of several paper-based business processes," says Amit Khatri, President & CEO of Gefira Business Solutions.

"CIIS is pleased to collaborate with Gefira Business Solutions and leverage the company's expertise in PeopleSoft, to help our mutual clients digitize their business processes, gain control over their operations, and bring significant efficiency gains," says Dennis Amorosano, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Canon Information & Imaging Solutions.

About Gefira Business Solutions

As an Oracle Gold Partner, Gefira Business Solutions prides itself on delivering the highest level of service leveraging years of experience and focusing on industry best practices. With their core competency in Oracle's PeopleSoft applications, their collective knowledge is not only broad but also deep in a wide range of business critical applications including Human Capital Management and Financial Management. The company name is derived from "géfyra" the Greek word for "bridge". As such, they are constantly looking towards Bridging the Gap between Business and Technology. To learn more about Anoushka Inc. DBA Gefira Business Solutions visit www.gefira.co

About Canon Information and Imaging Solutions, Inc.

Canon Information and Imaging Solutions, Inc. (CIIS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., delivers accounts payable and procure-to-pay solutions that are shaping the future of financial operations. Extending Canon's long history of innovation with imaging and digital document technologies, CIIS solutions leverage world-class intelligent data capture, business process automation, integration with legacy systems, and analytics, to provide benefits beyond invoice automation. CIIS deploys its solutions in partnership with leading technology providers and delivers comprehensive consulting and professional services that are trusted by organizations of all sizes. To learn how CIIS can enhance your organization's financial operations today and in the future, visit www.ciis.canon.com

