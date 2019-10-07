GEHA Expands Health and Well-being Benefits and Services, Offers Two New Nationwide Benefit Plans to FEHB Program Members

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GEHA, Inc. (Government Employees Health Association) today announced 2020 health and dental plan options available to eligible federal employees through the Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB) Program and the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP). GEHA was selected by the United States Office of Personnel Management (OPM) as the exclusive carrier for two new Federal Employee Health Benefit (FEHB) plans under the Indemnity Benefit Plan (IBP) contract.

"We are pleased to have been selected and proud of our collaboration with OPM to introduce two innovative new plans to federal employees. Elevate and Elevate Plus are designed to complement GEHA's portfolio of plans and create new opportunities to help members achieve the health they need to live the lives they want," said Darren Taylor, GEHA president and CEO. "With an emphasis on digital tools and convenient care, Elevate and Elevate Plus stand out as alternatives to traditional benefit plans."

Five GEHA plan options are available for eligible federal employees to select during the 2019 Open Season, with plans taking effect on Jan. 1, 2020. The plans include:

Elevate (New)—Putting Members' Health and Well-being First

Elevate prioritizes health and well-being with GEHA's lowest premium and broad access to convenient care. This plan uses digital wellness tools to help members enjoy an active lifestyle and rewards them for their commitment to healthy living.

The Elevate plan non-postal biweekly premiums are as follows:

Elevate Self – $47.32

Elevate Self Plus One – $108.84

Elevate Self & Family – $132.51

Elevate Plus (New)—The Anytime, Anywhere Plan to Balance Busy Lives

Elevate Plus has no deductible when using in-network providers and has copays for most common medical expenses. This plan supports members' busy lifestyle with personalized concierge tools to simplify their health care experience.

The Elevate Plus plan non-postal biweekly premiums are as follows:

Elevate Plus Self – $72.67

Elevate Plus Self Plus One – $170.27

Elevate Plus Self & Family – $180.23

HDHP—Keeps Members Healthy Now, Supports Financial Security Later

The high deductible health plan (HDHP) pairs lower premiums and a lower-than-expected deductible with a health savings account (HSA) or a health reimbursement arrangement (HRA). GEHA's HDHP plan provides comprehensive medical and vision coverage, plus dental benefits, combined with funds members can use to pay for future medical expenses.

The HDHP plan non-postal biweekly premiums are as follows:

HDHP Self – $59.29

HDHP Self Plus One – $127.48

HDHP Self & Family – $150.04

Standard—Dependable Health and Wellness Coverage at a Competitive Price

With affordable premiums and comprehensive care, GEHA's Standard Option medical plan provides members with familiar benefits and dependable coverage.

The Standard plan non-postal biweekly premiums are as follows:

Standard Self – $60.54

Standard Self Plus One – $130.18

Standard Self & Family – $155.52

High Option—Keeping Members Confident

GEHA's High Option is a smart option for members seeking comprehensive prescription coverage. With a $600 Medicare Part B reimbursement, this plan is the plan of choice for those enrolled in Medicare Parts A & B.

The High plan non-postal biweekly premiums are as follows:

High Self – $105.42

High Self Plus One – $246.51

High Self & Family – $304.39

Federal employees can learn more from GEHA by visiting GEHA.com or calling 800-821-6136.

These rates do not apply to all enrollees. If a member is in a special enrollment category, please refer to the FEHB Program website or contact the agency or Tribal Employer which maintains their health benefits enrollment.

About GEHA

Government Employees Health Association, Inc. (GEHA) is a not-for-profit provider of medical and dental plans for federal employees based in Lee's Summit, Mo. For more than 81 years, GEHA has been dedicated to providing products and services that help its members protect their families and access quality, affordable health care. Today, GEHA offers one of the largest national medical and dental plans serving federal employees, covering more than 2 million federal employees, retirees and their dependents. The company employs more than 1,300 people in the Kansas City metro area. For more information, visit geha.com.

