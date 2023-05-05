Geha Family Dental Announces Implant Dentistry as a New Service

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Geha Family Dental, a leading dental practice in the Overland Park area, is proud to announce that they offer implant dentistry as a service to their patients. This cutting-edge service allows patients who have lost a tooth (or teeth) to choose from several options including a bridge or dental implant.

Overland Park, KS Dentist

Dr. Joseph Geha, founder and lead dentist of Geha Family Dental, is excited to bring this new service to his patients. "Dental implants are a great option for people who have lost a tooth due to injury, decay, or other factors," he said. "They are a long-lasting, durable solution that can restore the look and function of a natural tooth."

Implant dentistry is a specialized area of dentistry that involves the use of a small titanium post that is surgically implanted into the jawbone to serve as a replacement for the missing tooth root. Once the post is in place, a crown or bridge is attached to the post to create a natural-looking tooth.

Geha Family Dental's implant dentistry service offers a comprehensive treatment plan that includes a thorough consultation, the surgical implantation of the post, and the attachment of the crown or bridge. The practice uses the latest technology and techniques to ensure the success of the procedure and the comfort of their patients.

Dr. Geha encourages anyone who has lost a tooth to schedule a consultation to discuss their options. "We are committed to providing our patients with the best possible care and are excited to offer implant dentistry as a new service," he said.

For more information about Geha Family Dental's implant dentistry service, or to schedule a consultation, please contact Geha Family Dental at https://gehafamilydentaloverlandpark.com/ or (913) 338-3384.

Media Contact:

Dr. Joe Geha

Geha Family Dental

(913) 338-3384

[email protected]

SOURCE Dr. Joseph Geha