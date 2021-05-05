Gehan Homes Further Expands into Colorado Market

The 311 planned homesites will feature a broad range of homes, inspired by existing Wonderland floor plans. The community will be marketed as Dillon Pointe. Offerings will include ranch and two-story homes, single-family and townhomes and a section of unique 3-story townhomes with rooftop decks. The diversity in housing types and price points will appeal to a broad variety of buyers, from families, who wish to reside in the acclaimed Boulder Valley School District, to seniors looking for a low-maintenance lifestyle, to first-time buyers.

"This landmark investment, along with our acquisition of Wonderland Homes 1,000 lots along the Colorado Front Range, demonstrates our aggressive expansion goals and commitment to the Colorado market" said John Winniford, President and CEO of Gehan Homes. "This parcel offers a prime location in a submarket with a high level of desirability and low available inventory. We are looking forward to diversifying our geographic and product mix across Denver."

The community will offer residents opportunities to connect with premium parks and open space amenities, as well as interconnected trails. The neighborhood will be built in a manner that is economically and environmentally sustainable, with Energy Smart features and design incorporated into every home that reduce energy and water consumption. There will be a walkable neighborhood commercial corner and the much-needed additional housing options allow those who work in the city of Broomfield, the opportunity to live closer.

An official Groundbreaking Event was held on April 29th with John Winniford, President and CEO, Gehan Homes and Stephen Phua, Division President, Wonderland Homes and Kolby O'Herron, General Manager, Wonderland Homes in attendance. Interest lists will begin forming in Fall, 2021.

Gehan Homes boasts more than 100 new home communities across Texas, Arizona and Colorado, operating under the Gehan Homes, Gray Point Homes and Wonderland Homes brands. Recent recognition and awards include ranking as the 9th largest private homebuilder in the US by Builder Magazine 2021, 2020 Builder of the Year by The Texas Association of Builders and 2020 Best Product and Best Service Awards from Houzz.

About Gehan Homes

Gehan Homes, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, has been building beautiful new homes at an exceptional value for over 25 years. The builder is known for its award-winning designs, quality craftsmanship and competitive pricing. Gehan Homes is the 9th largest private homebuilder and the 25th largest homebuilder in the US and has offices in Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Antonio, Texas, as well as Phoenix, Arizona and Denver, CO. For more information, visit gehanhomes.com

Media Contact: Christina Lombardo, [email protected]

SOURCE Gehan Homes

Related Links

gehanhomes.com

