Gehan Homes Gives Away $50,000 to One Lucky Homeowner
New Home Jackpot Prize Awarded
Mar 04, 2021, 14:26 ET
DALLAS, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gehan Homes, based in Dallas, TX announced today the winner of their New Home Jackpot and presented a check for $50,000 to one of their Houston-area homeowners.
The promotion was offered to homebuyers who visited Gehan Homes' and Gray Point Homes' new home communities across Houston, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, Texas and Phoenix, Arizona.
The company offered a similar New Home Jackpot promotion the previous year and awarded the grand prize to one of their Austin-area homeowners. This is the first time the builder of new homes in Texas and Arizona offered a grand prize of $50,000.
"The Gehan Homes New Home Jackpot is an engaging opportunity for our company to offer what buyers are looking for – a new home that fits their style, timeline and budget, with the added excitement of potentially winning a big payoff," said Don Forslund, Division President, Gehan Homes, Houston. "We were excited for our buyers that received valuable incentives during the promotion and especially for our winner and their family, who were thrilled moving into their new Gehan Home with the added bonus of winning $50,000."
Gehan Homes boasts more than 100 new home communities across Texas and Arizona, operating under the Gehan Homes and Gray Point Homes brands. Recent recognition and awards include ranking as the 10th largest private homebuilder in the US by Builder Magazine in 2020, 2020 Builder of the Year by The Texas Association of Builders and 2020 Best Product and Best Service Awards from Houzz.
No purchase was required and alternative forms of entry were offered. The sweepstakes program and winner selection were managed by a third-party.
About Gehan Homes
Gehan Homes is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, has been building beautiful new homes at an exceptional value for over 25 years. The builder is known for its award-winning designs, quality craftsmanship and competitive pricing. Gehan Homes is the 10th largest private homebuilder and the 26th largest homebuilder in the US and has offices in Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Antonio, Texas, as well as Denver, Colorado and Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit gehanhomes.com
Contact: Christina Lombardo, [email protected]
