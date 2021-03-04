Gehan Homes Gives Away $50,000 to One Lucky Homeowner

The company offered a similar New Home Jackpot promotion the previous year and awarded the grand prize to one of their Austin-area homeowners. This is the first time the builder of new homes in Texas and Arizona offered a grand prize of $50,000.

"The Gehan Homes New Home Jackpot is an engaging opportunity for our company to offer what buyers are looking for – a new home that fits their style, timeline and budget, with the added excitement of potentially winning a big payoff," said Don Forslund, Division President, Gehan Homes, Houston. "We were excited for our buyers that received valuable incentives during the promotion and especially for our winner and their family, who were thrilled moving into their new Gehan Home with the added bonus of winning $50,000."

Gehan Homes boasts more than 100 new home communities across Texas and Arizona, operating under the Gehan Homes and Gray Point Homes brands. Recent recognition and awards include ranking as the 10th largest private homebuilder in the US by Builder Magazine in 2020, 2020 Builder of the Year by The Texas Association of Builders and 2020 Best Product and Best Service Awards from Houzz.

No purchase was required and alternative forms of entry were offered. The sweepstakes program and winner selection were managed by a third-party.

About Gehan Homes

Gehan Homes is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, has been building beautiful new homes at an exceptional value for over 25 years. The builder is known for its award-winning designs, quality craftsmanship and competitive pricing. Gehan Homes is the 10th largest private homebuilder and the 26th largest homebuilder in the US and has offices in Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Antonio, Texas, as well as Denver, Colorado and Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit gehanhomes.com

Contact: Christina Lombardo, [email protected]

SOURCE Gehan Homes

