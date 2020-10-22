GEHA's Elevate again confirmed as default, low-cost medical plan for federal employees; one of five high-value medical plan options from GEHA

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GEHA (Government Employees Health Association) today announced 2021 health and dental plan options available to eligible federal employees through the Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB) Program and the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP). GEHA's Elevate plan is once again the low-cost default medical plan option, and GEHA's High Option dental plan is the most popular dental plan based on membership.

"2020 has changed the way many people think about their health and dental insurance," said Darren Taylor, GEHA president and CEO. "Now more than ever before, members need plan options that are cost-effective, comprehensive and high value, offering peace of mind and a strong provider network that fits their lifestyle and budget needs. We are proud to have offered access to zero-cost virtual care for medical and behavioral health services this year and will continue those options in 2021."

Five GEHA medical plan options are designed to meet the needs of any federal employee wherever they are in life. Selected plans take effect Jan. 1, 2021. The plan options include:

MEDICAL PLANS:

All GEHA medical plans include access to millions of providers across the country. This includes robust telehealth access to doctors, pediatricians and behavioral health therapists. Member use of telehealth has risen significantly since GEHA began offering it as a no-cost option in 2019. GEHA saw an 85% increase in use from 2019 to 2020 and the strength of GEHA's virtual platform will continue to benefit members in 2021.

Elevate

Elevate is the FEHB default plan and GEHA's lowest premium plan. Elevate empowers members who want an alternative to traditional, one-size-fits-all plans by offering the most affordable coverage that's there when it's needed, while also rewarding members for healthy lifestyle choices.

Elevate's easy and generous rewards program, Wellness Pays, has been widely adopted by members during its first year. More than 53% of plan members are engaged in the program and received more than $1.5 million in rewards that can be used toward qualified health care expenses, now and into the future.

The Elevate plan non-postal biweekly premiums are as follows:

Elevate Self – $47.32

Elevate Self Plus One – $108.84

Elevate Self & Family – $132.51

HDHP (High Deductible Health Plan)

HDHP puts members in control of their health care dollars by offering comprehensive medical coverage along with the ability to establish and grow a financial account that can be used towards medical expenses or at age 65 for non-medical expenses. It's a unique plan because it combines limited exposure to out-of-pocket costs with unexpected dental and vision benefits, all with access to a health savings account.

The HDHP plan non-postal biweekly premiums are as follows:

HDHP Self – $61.37

HDHP Self Plus One – $131.94

HDHP Self & Family – $159.04

Standard Option

GEHA's Standard plan offers members broad access to traditional health care and familiar, comprehensive benefits and coverage at an affordable premium. The Standard plan offers some of the lowest copays for primary and specialist visits as well as 100% on routine maternity coverage.

The Standard plan non-postal biweekly premiums are as follows:

Standard Self – $62.66

Standard Self Plus One – $134.73

Standard Self & Family – $164.85

Elevate Plus

Elevate Plus helps to eliminate the guesswork around health care costs and offers personalized services to help members navigate their health care and manage their wellness with confidence. This plan offers out-of-network benefits, one of the lowest copays for non-traditional care in the FEHB space, broad surgery benefits and a generous rewards program.

The Elevate Plus plan non-postal biweekly premiums are as follows:

Elevate Plus Self – $75.36

Elevate Plus Self Plus One – $175.81

Elevate Plus Self & Family – $186.89

High Option

High Option is a premium plan that gives members the confidence that comes with having the most comprehensive brand-name prescription coverage available in GEHA's medical portfolio, along with low out-of-pocket costs, Medicare Part B premium reimbursement and waived cost-share for Medicare enrollees.

The High plan non-postal biweekly premiums are as follows:

High Self – $108.14

High Self Plus One – $251.93

High Self & Family – $314.13

DENTAL PLANS:

GEHA's two dental plans offer comprehensive, high-quality dental services—from preventive care to crowns, bridges, dentures and orthodontics. GEHA dental plan members have access to more than 388,000 in-network locations nationwide and are also covered worldwide. Both plan options also include discounts on hearing aids, medical alerts and vison care, including exams, frames and lenses.

High Option—Comprehensive Coverage for Maximum Dental Benefits

The High Option includes an unlimited annual maximum benefit per person, pays a higher percentage for covered services and offers no waiting period for orthodontic services.

Standard Option—Low Premiums for Routine Care

The Standard Option provides 100% coverage for routine dental care and covers 70% of orthodontics care following a 12-month waiting period.

2021 premiums for GEHA dental plan options are available by zip code at gehadental.com/Rates.

Learn more from GEHA by visiting GEHA.com or calling 800-821-6136.

These rates do not apply to all enrollees. If a member is in a special enrollment category, please refer to the FEHB Program website or contact the agency or Tribal Employer which maintains their health benefits enrollment.

This is a brief description of GEHA's FEHB and FEDVIP plan features. Before making a final decision, please read GEHA's Federal brochures which are available at geha.com/PlanBrochure. All benefits are subject to the definitions, limitations and exclusions set forth in the Federal brochures.

About GEHA

Government Employees Health Association, Inc. (GEHA) is a not-for-profit provider of medical and dental plans for federal employees based in Lee's Summit, Mo. For more than 83 years, GEHA has been dedicated to providing products and services that help its members protect their families and access quality, affordable health care. Today, GEHA offers one of the largest national medical and dental plans serving federal employees, covering more than 2 million federal employees, retirees and their dependents. The company employs more than 1,300 people in the Kansas City metro area. For more information, visit geha.com.

SOURCE GEHA, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.geha.com

