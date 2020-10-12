GEHA's Mary Beth Vitale Named Most Influential Corporate Director

WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GEHA today announced that Mary Beth Vitale, Corporate Director, has been named one of the most influential leaders in the boardroom by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) as part of their 2020 NACD Directorship 100™, an annual list of leading corporate directors and governance advocates.

Honorees will be featured in NACD Directorship magazine's annual list of The Most Influential People in Boardrooms and Corporate Governance, appearing in the magazine's November/December issue. The D100™ will also be recognized on the opening day of the NACD Virtual Summit 2020, October 12, and their profiles will be shared prominently with all 21,000 NACD members as well as with partner organizations and other key governance stakeholders. See www.NACDonline.org/D100 for more information about the NACD Directorship 100.

Nominees are evaluated in four key categories: integrity, mature confidence, informed judgment, and high performance standards. An independent selection committee reviews the nominees' history of advancing board performance and leading corporate governance practices in accordance with established NACD principles.

"Mary Beth is the epitome of an NACD Directorship honoree," said Steve Weber, GEHA Chairperson. "She not only excels in each of the four key categories, but also in helping GEHA effectively navigate the governance tension between risk management and innovative business strategies."

Ms. Vitale joined GEHA's Board of Directors in 2017 and serves as Chairperson of the Risk & Technology Committee. Ms. Vitale also serves on the Boards of Pareteum Corporation and Luna Innovations. Ms. Vitale's past roles include: CEO and Chairperson of Westwind Media; President and COO of Rocky Mountain Internet; and President of AT&T's Western Region and Corporate Officer of AT&T. She is currently co-founder and principal of Pellera, LLC.

The 2020 NACD Directorship 100 recognizes leading corporate directors and governance advocates in several categories, including attorneys, audit and risk professionals, board advisors, compensation experts, crisis communications experts, governance advisors, investors, media, members of the plaintiffs' bar, policy advisors, recruiters, and regulators and rule makers.

"This year's honorees have positively earned the recognition that these awards offer," said Peter R. Gleason, CEO of NACD. "Not only have they served their boards and the governance community well, but they have also provided inspirational examples of what effective, purposeful, and accountable governance during difficult, exceptional times truly means."

The honorees represent a range of companies that include AMD, AT&T, Campbell Soup, Colgate–Palmolive, Delta Airlines, General Electric, General Motors, Intel, Marriott International, Merck, Northrop Grumman, and Raytheon. The complete list of the 2020 NACD Directorship 100 is available at https://directorship100.nacdonline.org/honorees/2020.

To learn more about the 2020 NACD Directorship 100, or to view past honorees, visit www.NACDonline.org/D100.

About GEHA

Government Employees Health Association, Inc. (GEHA) is a not-for-profit provider of medical and dental plans for federal employees based in Lee's Summit, Mo. For more than 83 years, GEHA has been dedicated to providing products and services that help its members protect their families and access quality, affordable health care. Today, GEHA offers one of the largest national medical and dental plans serving federal employees, covering more than 2 million federal employees, retirees and their dependents. The company is based in the Kansas City metro area and employs more than 1,400 people. For more information, visit geha.com.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors ( NACD ) empowers more than 21,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today's directors are well prepared for tomorrow's challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight, and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and corporate governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for responsible board leadership for more than 40 years. To learn more about NACD, visit www.nacdonline.org .

SOURCE GEHA, Inc.