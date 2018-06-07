Scholarships were awarded based on scholastic achievement, community and volunteer involvement, and an interview with the committee. This year's Germantown recipients are: Noah Bougie, the son of Gehl Foods employee Mark Bougie, Andrew Gawronski, the son of Gehl Foods employee Tom Gawronski, and Taylor Klokow, the daughter of Gehl Foods employee Liza Klokow.

"Gehl Foods is dedicated to empowering today's youth to be tomorrow's leaders," says Marcos Mejia, Gehl Foods Vice President of Finance and Feed the Future Scholarship Committee Member. "We are thrilled and humbled to be in a position to offer financial assistance to the children of our dedicated work force. Narrowing down three honorees out of 17 applicants was no easy task, as the level of maturity, passion and direction from the candidates was unprecedented. Our goal is to continue to grow this program in service to our communities."

The three local recipients were presented with their scholarship at the All-Company meeting on June 4. Image: https://www.gehls.com/Gehls/Gehls-Images/About/News/ScholarshipRecipients.jpg

About Gehl Foods, LLC

Gehl Foods, LLC is a Germantown, Wisconsin-based manufacturer of ready-to-serve, real dairy products in the sauce and nutritional beverage segments. Founded by J.P. Gehl in 1896 as a creamery, Gehl Foods operated as a family-owned company until 2015 when they were acquired by Wind Point Partners. The company operates in the low-acid aseptic market through three primary facilities in Wisconsin and California and has widespread distribution throughout North America. Gehl Foods' robust research & development platform has produced a range of unique beverage and cheese formulations that are both licensed to national brands, as well as sold under private label families at large national retailers.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gehl-foods-llc-awards-25-000-in-student-scholarships-through-their-feed-the-future-scholarship-program-300661717.html

SOURCE Gehl Foods, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.gehls.com

