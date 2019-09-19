GEICO Official Insurance Company of Biketoberfest® October 17-20, 2019

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biketoberfest® is pleased to announce its continued partnership with longtime event sponsor GEICO Motorcycle for the 27th annual motorcycle rally, October 17-20, 2019.

"GEICO has been a major sponsor of Biketoberfest® since 2013, and we are thrilled to have them onboard again this year," said Kay Galloway, marketing and design director for the Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.



Held every October in Daytona Beach, Florida, more than 125,000 motorcycle enthusiasts come together to enjoy beautiful Florida weather, live music, motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway, and miles of scenic rides along famous A1A, historic Main Street or the scenic Loop.

This year, the Official Biketoberfest® Welcome Center presented by GEICO will be located at ONE DAYTONA, directly across from Daytona International Speedway. The Welcome Center will be on the corner of Checkered Flag Boulevard and Daytona Boulevard where rally goers will be able to pick up their free official Biketoberfest® pins, posters, poker chips, and visitor information.

More information, including where to stay, events, and more is available at Biketoberfest.org.

About the Daytona Beach Area and Biketoberfest®

Since 1993, Biketoberfest® has drawn hundreds of thousands of riders to its motorcycle rally in Daytona Beach every October. Named by TripAdvisor as one of "10 Most Affordable Beach Vacations on Florida's East Coast," Daytona Beach is recognized worldwide for annual events including Bike Week, Rolex 24 At DAYTONA and the DAYTONA 500, and it is home to Daytona International Speedway, the 'World Center of Racing.' With more than 12,000 rooms, the destination boasts accommodations for all lifestyles and budgets, including campgrounds, B&B's, hotels, RV parks and resorts, and everything in between. More information available at Biketoberfest.org, #Biketoberfest.

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles. For more than 80 years, the company has worked to make people's lives better by protecting policyholders against unexpected events. As GEICO has grown, it has delivered money-saving coverage and outstanding customer service to policyholders through its investment in human resources and technology. GEICO is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies. GEICO also provides motorcycle, ATV, RV, homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverages through non-affiliated insurance companies secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available.

GEICO has a national workforce of 40,000 associates. GEICO sales representatives throughout the country are licensed insurance agents in order to help guide customers through coverage decisions. To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and/or purchase additional products, policyholders can access their insurance policy here, connect via GEICO Mobile or by phone. Sales and service is also available at GEICO Local Offices. Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.

Media Contact: Kate Holcomb, APR

kholcomb@daytonabeach.com

386-255-0415, ext. 125

SOURCE Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau