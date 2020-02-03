GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team Announces 2020 Season Performance Schedule

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team, the leading vintage airshow performance squadron, announces their 2020 airshow season schedule. The team's six WWII-era aircraft will perform an 18-minute, low-level precision-flying demonstration at numerous airshows throughout the year. Their season kicks off March 28-29 at the Tampa Bay AirFest at the MacDill AFB, Tampa, FL.

"Airshow spectators and aviation enthusiasts will witness our 'warbirds' perform a dynamic demonstration designed by team members who served in the U.S. military," says Larry Arken, squadron commander and team flight lead. "We look forward to introducing this season's tactical flight maneuvers alongside other top premier military and civilian performers."

The 2020 GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team schedule includes the following:

ABOUT THE AIRCRAFT (SNJ)

The GEICO Skytypers fly six WWII SNJs, the Navy's equivalent of the Texas T-6. Both trainer aircraft were used to prepare pilots of "'The Greatest Generation" for combat.

In 1940-41, the SNJ was built as an advanced WWII military training aircraft designed to perform all the maneuvers of a fighter plane at slower speeds.

The aircraft is powered by a 600-horsepower Pratt and Whitney engine.

The GEICO Skytypers' low-level precision-flying demonstration was designed by team members who served in the United States military.

ABOUT SKYTYPING

The GEICO Skytypers "skytype" by creating giant messages in the sky with five aircraft flying in a tight, line-abreast formation.

The planes skytype by coordinating dot matrix-style messages with environmentally friendly puffs of white smoke.

A computer located in the lead aircraft sends radio signals to the other planes and their white puffs of smoke create the "skytyped" messages that are often as tall as the Empire State Building and seen from a 15-mile radius.

ABOUT THE GEICO SKYTYPERS

The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team, the leading vintage airshow performance squadron, fly six WWII SNJ aircraft, the North American SNJ built for the Navy, the Air Forces T-6 variant. Both trainer aircraft were used to prepare pilots of "The Greatest Generation" for WWII combat. The team performs a low-level, precision-flying demonstration featuring tactics and maneuvers designed by team members who served in the United States military. In addition to their air show performances, the team "skytype" giant messages in the sky. Five aircraft fly in a line-abreast formation to produce 1,000-foot tall messages that can be seen for 15 miles in any direction. For more information, please visit www.geicoskytypers.com.

ABOUT GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles. For more than 80 years, the company has worked to make people's lives better by protecting policyholders against unexpected events. As GEICO has grown, it has delivered money-saving coverage and outstanding customer service to policyholders through its investment in human resources and technology. GEICO is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies and has a national workforce of more than 40,000 associates.

Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverage are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.

MEDIA NOTE: Interviews are available upon request. The GEICO Skytypers press kit is available here and includes press releases, photos, b-roll, etc.

