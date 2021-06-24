GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team Performs for the First Time at the 2021 KC Air Show

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team will make a first-time appearance during the 2021 Kansas City Air Show on July 3-4 at the New Century AirCenter. The squadron of six World War II-era aircraft performs its dynamic aerobatic precision flying demonstration at 15 air shows each season, but rarely at show sites west of the Mississippi River.

The diamond from the GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team joins the solo aircraft from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels for a photo flight. The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team Implosion is one of more than 20 maneuvers during their 18-minute low-level precision flying demonstration.

"We're especially excited to perform for the first time for air show spectators attending the Kansas City Air Show," says team flight lead Larry Arken. "We consider it an honor to demonstrate the amazing abilities of these vintage warbirds on behalf of our sponsor, GEICO, while sharing a bit of aviation history. Our planes are nearly 80 years old and serve as a testament to the engineering genius of the Greatest Generation."

The GEICO Skytypers fly six SNJs powered by 600-horsepower Pratt & Whitney engines. As training aircraft, the SNJ can perform all the maneuvers of a fighter plane, but at slower speeds. A majority of the team's low-level flying demonstration takes place in front of the crowd. The nostalgic sound of the vintage engines fills the air as the team performs more than 20 different tactical maneuvers during its 18-minute, low-level flying demonstration.

The team also creates giant skytyped messages utilizing a unique technology only used by a few organizations in the world. Flying five aircraft in a tight, line-abreast formation, the planes coordinate in typing messages with environmentally friendly puffs of white smoke. A computer located in the lead aircraft utilizes a tablet with patented software to send commands to the other planes via radio signals. The result is astonishing to behold. Messages can be seen from 15 miles away in any direction with 20-25 characters generated in less than two minutes. Individual letters can be as tall as the Empire State Building.

The KC Airshow returns July 3-4 for two days of family fun featuring a lineup of world-class military and civilian performers. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will cap off each air show day by flying their signature blue-and-yellow F/A-18 Super Hornet fighters in a combination of awe-inspiring close-quarters formations and high-speed low-level passes. This is the 75th Anniversary Year for the squadron of elite Navy and Marine aviators.

For more information on the air show and VIP tickets, visit https://kcairshow.org

For more information on the GEICO Skytypers, visit http://www.geicoskytypers.com.

The GEICO Skytypers are known for their thrilling airshow performances, but the team is firmly grounded in the community through its work with children's charities and youth organizations. The team conducts presentations at youth centers, schools, hospitals, Boys & Girls Clubs, community groups, ROTC programs, and veterans' facilities. The Skytypers also host some of these events planeside, pending local and state regulations. Organizations interested in partnering with the GEICO Skytypers can request an appearance by emailing the team's public affairs contact at [email protected].

SOURCE GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team

Related Links

http://www.geicoskytypers.com

