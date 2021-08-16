GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team Performs for the First Time at the Great Pocono Raceway Air Show

LONG POND, Pa., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team will make a first-time appearance during the Great Pocono Raceway Air Show on August 21-22 at the Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, PA. The squadron of six World War II-era aircraft will perform their dynamic aerobatic precision flying demonstration twice during the weekend.

The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team will make a first-time appearance during the 2021 Pocono Raceway Air Show. The team performs more than 20 maneuvers and formations during the 18-minute low-level, precision-flying demonstration. Prior to the GEICO Skytypers air show demonstration, the team will skytype giant messages over the skies near Long Pond and Wilkes-Barre, PA.

"We're especially excited to perform for the first time for air show spectators attending the Great Pocono Raceway Air Show," says team flight lead Larry Arken. "We consider it an honor to demonstrate the amazing abilities of these vintage warbirds on behalf of our sponsor, GEICO, while sharing a bit of aviation history. Our planes are nearly 80 years old and serve as a testament to the engineering genius of the Greatest Generation."

The GEICO Skytypers fly six SNJs powered by 600-horsepower Pratt & Whitney engines. As training aircraft, the SNJ can perform all the maneuvers of a fighter plane, but at slower speeds. A majority of the team's low-level flying demonstration takes place in front of the crowd. The nostalgic sound of the vintage engines fills the air as the team performs more than 20 different tactical maneuvers during its 18-minute, low-level flying demonstration.

The team also creates giant skytyped messages utilizing a unique technology only used by a few organizations in the world. Flying five aircraft in a tight, line-abreast formation, the planes coordinate in typing messages with environmentally friendly puffs of white smoke. A computer located in the lead aircraft utilizes a tablet with patented software to send commands to the other planes via radio signals. The result is astonishing to behold. Messages can be seen from 15 miles away in any direction with 20-25 characters generated in less than two minutes. Individual letters can be as tall as the Empire State Building.

The Great Pocono Raceway Air Show takes flight August 21-22 for two days of family fun featuring a lineup of world-class military and civilian performers. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds cap off each air show day with a thunderous performance demonstrating the capabilities of current generation fighters. Spectators can witness the amazing capabilities of the team's signature red, white and blue F-16 aircraft known as the "Fighting Falcon."

For more information on the air show and VIP tickets, visit https://www.poconoraceway.com/airshow-main-page.html.

For more information on the GEICO Skytypers, visit http://www.geicoskytypers.com.

The GEICO Skytypers are known for their thrilling airshow performances, but the team is firmly grounded in the community through its work with children's charities and youth organizations. The team conducts presentations at youth centers, schools, hospitals, Boys & Girls Clubs, community groups, ROTC programs, and veterans' facilities. The Skytypers also host some of these events planeside, pending local and state regulations. Organizations interested in partnering with the GEICO Skytypers can request an appearance by emailing the team's public affairs contact at [email protected].

SOURCE GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team

Related Links

http://www.geicoskytypers.com

