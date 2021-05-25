GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team Returns Home to Perform During the 2021 Bethpage Air Show

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team will take flight during the 2021 Bethpage Air Show on May 29-30 along the shores of Jones Beach State Park, NY. The Long Island-based squadron of six World War II-era aircraft will perform their dynamic aerobatic precision flying demonstration for the hometown crowd both Saturday and Sunday during the Memorial Day weekend air show.

The six plane delta formation of the GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team flies over the Statue of Liberty. Prior to their air show demonstration during the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach on Memorial Day weekend, the GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team will type giant tribute messages to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice through loss of life during military service.

The Skytypers perform at fifteen air shows each year in cities primarily along the east coast. The team's fleet of vintage warbirds are based at Republic Airport in Farmingdale with a majority of the team members residing on Long Island. The Bethpage Air Show offers a rare opportunity to perform near their local communities for friends and family.

"Memorial Day weekend is a time when honor those that made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces," says team flight lead Larry Arken. "We especially enjoy being a part of the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach each year. We love performing for friends and family, but also enjoy sharing a bit of aviation history with our nearly 80-year-old planes. The SNJ-2 is a testament to the engineering genius of the Greatest Generation. These aircraft were used to train all Allied pilots for service in WWII."

The GEICO Skytypers fly six SNJs powered by 600-horsepower Pratt and Whitney engines. As training aircraft, the SNJ can perform all the maneuvers of a fighter plane, but at slower speeds. Because of the reduced speed and aircraft maneuverability, a majority of the team's low-level flying demonstration takes place directly in front of the crowd. The nostalgic sound of the vintage engines fills the air as the team demonstrates more than 20 different tactical maneuvers during its 18-minute, low-level flying demonstration.

Prior to the flight demonstration, the Skytypers will type military tributes over the skies along Jones Beach in honor of the Memorial Day weekend. Flying five aircraft in a tight, line-abreast formation, the planes coordinate in typing messages with environmentally friendly puffs of white smoke. A computer located in the lead aircraft utilizes a custom programmed tablet to send commands to the other planes via radio signals. Messages can be seen from 15 miles away in any direction with 20-25 characters generated in less than two minutes with individual letters as tall as the Empire State Building.

The Bethpage Air Show returns to Jones Beach State Park on May 29-30 for two days of family fun featuring a lineup of world-class military and civilian performers. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds cap off each air show day with a thunderous performance demonstrating the capabilities of current generation fighters. Spectators can witness the amazing capabilities of the team's signature red, white, and blue F-16 aircraft known as the "Fighting Falcon."

For more information on the air show and VIP tickets, visit https://bethpageairshow.com.

For more information on the GEICO Skytypers, visit http://www.geicoskytypers.com.

The GEICO Skytypers are known for their thrilling airshow performances, but the team is firmly grounded in the community through its work with children's charities and youth organizations. The team conducts presentations at youth centers, schools, hospitals, Boys & Girls Clubs, community groups, ROTC programs, and veterans' facilities. The Skytypers also host some of these events planeside, pending local and state regulations. Organizations interested in partnering with the GEICO Skytypers can request an appearance by emailing the team's public affairs contact at [email protected].

Media Contact: Brenda Little [email protected] 813-391-4542



SOURCE GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team

Related Links

http://www.geicoskytypers.com

