GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team Returns to Perform at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021

OSHKOSH, Wis., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team will take flight during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021 set for July 26-August 1 at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, WI. Aviation enthusiasts will have the opportunity to watch the squadron of six World War II-era aircraft perform their dynamic aerobatic precision flying demonstration on three afternoons of the week-long event.

The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team performs an "Implosion". This is one of twenty formations or maneuvers performs during their 18-minute low-level precision-flying demonstration. The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team flies six WWII-era vintage aircraft for air show performances.

"AirVenture is one of the largest aviation events in the world. We're especially excited to perform during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021," says team flight lead Larry Arken. "We utilize six WWII-era training aircraft to conduct our flying demonstration. It's an honor to demonstrate the amazing abilities of our vintage warbirds on behalf of our sponsor, GEICO. The nearly 80-year-old planes are a testament to the engineering genius of the Greatest Generation."

The GEICO Skytypers six SNJs are powered by 600-horsepower Pratt & Whitney engines. As training aircraft, the SNJ can perform all the maneuvers of a fighter plane, but at slower speeds. A majority of the team's low-level flying demonstration takes place in front of the crowd. The nostalgic sound of the vintage engines fills the air as the team performs more than 20 different tactical maneuvers during its 18-minute, low-level flying demonstration.

The team also creates giant skytyped messages utilizing a unique technology only used by a few organizations in the world. Flying five aircraft in a tight, line-abreast formation, the planes coordinate in typing messages with environmentally friendly puffs of white smoke. A computer located in the lead aircraft utilizes a tablet with patented software to send commands to the other planes via radio signals. The result is astonishing to behold. Messages can be seen from 15 miles away in any direction with 20-25 characters generated in less than two minutes. Individual letters can be as tall as the Empire State Building.

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021 will showcase some of the top air show performers in the world over the skies of Wittman Regional Airport. The event will feature nine air shows over seven days, including night airshows on July 28 and 31. The Skytypers will perform the afternoons of July 26, 27, and 29. In addition to the daily air shows, visitors will have a chance to view a powerful collection of U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy military aircraft.

Visit https://www.eaa.org/airventure for more information on the air show and VIP tickets.

For more information on the GEICO Skytypers, visit http://www.geicoskytypers.com.

The GEICO Skytypers are known for their thrilling airshow performances, but the team is firmly grounded in the community through its work with children's charities and youth organizations. The team conducts presentations at youth centers, schools, hospitals, Boys & Girls Clubs, community groups, ROTC programs, and veterans' facilities. The Skytypers also host some of these events planeside, pending local and state regulations. Organizations interested in partnering with the GEICO Skytypers can request an appearance by emailing the team's public affairs contact at [email protected].

