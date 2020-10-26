GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team to Perform at the Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show at Orlando Sanford International Airport

SANFORD, Fla., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team, the leading vintage airshow performance squadron, will be performing at the Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show on Saturday and Sunday, October 31 – November 1 at the Orlando Sanford International Airport. The six WWII-era aircraft will perform a dynamic 18-minute, low-level precision-flying demonstration. The year marks the 75th Anniversary of the end of WWII and the GEICO Skytypers vintage airplanes trained the "greatest generation" of pilots for WWII.

The Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show is implementing a series of "stay safe initiatives" to ensure the safety of guests and spectators at this year's event such as wearing a mask, social distancing and more. For more information, visit https://spaceandairshow.com/stay-safe/

"Airshow spectators and aviation enthusiasts will witness our 'warbirds' perform a dynamic demonstration designed by team members who served in the U.S. military," says Larry Arken, squadron.

ABOUT THE GEICO SKYTYPERS

The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team, the leading vintage airshow performance squadron, fly six WWII SNJ aircraft, the North American SNJ built for the Navy, the Air Forces T-6 variant. Both trainer aircraft were used to prepare pilots of "The Greatest Generation" for WWII combat. The team performs a low-level, precision-flying demonstration featuring tactics and maneuvers designed by team members who served in the United States military. In addition to their air show performances, the team "skytype" giant messages in the sky. Five aircraft fly in a line-abreast formation to produce 1,000-foot tall messages that can be seen for 15 miles in any direction. For more information, please visit www.geicoskytypers.com.

