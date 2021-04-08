GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team to Perform During the 2021 Cocoa Beach Air Show

COCOA BEACH, Fla., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team will soon take flight for its first air show appearance of the 2021 season. The squadron of six World War II-era aircraft will perform during the 2021 Cocoa Beach Air Show on April 17-18 along the shores of Cocoa Beach, FL.

The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team fly over the NASA Assembly Plant during a previous performance in the Space Coast of Florida. The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team flies a delta formation over the waterways in the southeast.

"Following a year where most cities were unable to host events of any sort involving large groups of people, we're especially excited to participate in the Cocoa Beach Air Show," says team flight lead Larry Arken. "We consider it an honor to demonstrate the amazing abilities of these vintage warbirds on behalf of our sponsor, GEICO, while sharing a bit of aviation history. Despite being nearly 80 years old, the SNJ-2 is a testament to the engineering genius of the Greatest Generation. These aircraft are a dream to fly."

The GEICO Skytypers fly six SNJs powered by 600-horsepower Pratt and Whitney engines. As training aircraft, the SNJ can perform all the maneuvers of a fighter plane, but at slower speeds. A majority of the team's low-level flying demonstration takes place in front of the crowd. The historic sound of the vintage engines fills the air as the team demonstrates more than 20 different tactical maneuvers during its 18-minute, low-level flying demonstration.

The team of elite aviators also creates giant skytyped messages utilizing a unique technology only used by a few organizations in the world. Flying five aircraft in a tight, line-abreast formation, the planes coordinate in typing messages with environmentally friendly puffs of white smoke. A computer located in the lead aircraft utilizes a custom programmed tablet to send commands to the other planes via radio signals. The result is astonishing to behold. Messages can be seen from 15 miles away in any direction with 20-25 characters generated in less than two minutes. Individual letters can be as tall as the Empire State Building.

"Our pilots deliver crowd-pleasing performances at every event we attend," said lead solo pilot and show designer Steve Salmirs. "During our downtime in 2020, we were able to refine elements of our demonstration and believe we've created the best series of maneuvers and formations we've ever assembled. We look forward to performing for aviation enthusiasts on Florida's Space Coast."

The Cocoa Beach Air Show returns to Cocoa Beach on April 17-18 for two days of family fun featuring a lineup of world-class military and civilian performers. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds cap off each air show day with a thunderous performance demonstrating the capabilities of current generation fighters. Spectators can witness the amazing capabilities of the team's signature red, white, and blue F-16 aircraft known as the "Fighting Falcon."

For more information on the air show and VIP tickets, visit https://cocoabeachairshow.com.

For more information on the GEICO Skytypers, visit http://www.geicoskytypers.com.

