Geisha Williams, former CEO of PG&E, joins Artera Services Board

"It is an exciting time to join the Artera board," said Williams. "The company has doubled in size over the last year and I am thrilled to be able to lend my background and expertise to the company as it continues to chart its path toward future growth."

Williams currently serves as an independent board member of Osmose Utility Services, Inc. and Siemens Energy, Inc. She also serves on the Bipartisan Policy Center board of directors, a think tank in Washington D.C. focused on advancing policies that matter to American families.

In 2019, Williams left PG&E, one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the U.S. She was the first and only Latina CEO of a Fortune 200 company and has been recognized as the highest-ranking Latina leader in business. During her tenure at PG&E, the company became a leader in renewables integration, grid modernization and smart grid technologies. Prior to joining PG&E, Williams spent more than two decades working at Florida Power and Light Company in advancing leadership roles, including vice president of Power Systems.

About Artera

Artera, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, is a more than $2 billion in revenue industry-leading provider of integrated infrastructure services to the natural gas and electric industries across 35 states. Artera employs more than 9,200 people throughout the United States and focuses on maintenance, replacement, upgrade, and integrity of existing infrastructure. Artera's business units are recognized market leaders, have long-standing operating histories in the industry, and are well respected for shared common core values of Safety, Integrity, Quality, and Commitment. For more information, visit www.artera.com.

