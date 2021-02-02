Geisinger and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Announce Affiliation Agreement

PHILADELPHIA and DANVILLE, Pa., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) today announced an affiliation agreement that will increase access to and further advance the delivery of pediatric health care to families in central and northeast Pennsylvania. The affiliation seeks to leverage the combined expertise and infrastructure of the two organizations, ensuring that children in the region receive the right care, at the right time, in the right place, delivered by the best clinical team to meet their medical needs.

Initially focused on increasing access to excellence in quaternary, or the most advanced, specialized levels of pediatric care, the affiliation will expand to include several distinct agreements aimed at improving pediatric health care for children across the vast spectrum of pediatric disorders. Clinicians from CHOP and Geisinger have already begun to collaborate across numerous clinical areas including Cardiology/Cardiac Surgery, Radiology, and Laboratory Services, utilizing enhanced technology powered by virtual connections and electronic medical record (EMR) capabilities. The alliance will provide access to CHOP's expertise in rare and complex diseases, while harnessing Geisinger's well-established outpatient general and specialty pediatric programs and inpatient services at Janet Weis Children's Hospital.

The affiliation also supports the health care, education and research missions of both organizations.

"This is an important and innovative step forward for pediatric care in Pennsylvania. When two great institutions work together to improve pediatric care delivery, our children and families win," said Frank Maffei, MD, chair of Department of Pediatrics at Geisinger. "The affiliation promotes collaboration in delivering the highest quality pediatric care in a family-centered manner. The approach will allow families to stay as close to home as possible while receiving nationally acclaimed care. We are committed in providing the full spectrum of pediatric care to support the health and well-being of children in our collective communities."

"CHOP and Geisinger share a dedication to improving children's health," said Steve Docimo, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Care Network at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "We look forward to an alliance that will provide families access to the best of both of our organizations. Together, we will keep children's well-being at the center of all we do to advance patient care."

About Geisinger

Geisinger is committed to making better health easier for the more than 1 million people it serves. Founded more than 100 years ago by Abigail Geisinger, the system now includes nine hospital campuses, a 550,000-member health plan, two research centers and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. With nearly 24,000 employees and more than 1,600 employed physicians, Geisinger boosts its hometown economies in Pennsylvania by billions of dollars annually. Learn more at geisinger.org or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, Children's Hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. In addition, its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought the 595-bed hospital recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit http://www.chop.edu

