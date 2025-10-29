Geisinger and Terumo Neuro Advance Stroke Education and Neurovascular Innovation in Recognition of World Stroke Day 2025

Collaboration Highlights Minimally Invasive Neurovascular Stroke Treatment and Expands Public Awareness on Early Recognition and Access to Care

DANVILLE, Pa. and ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of World Stroke Day 2025, Geisinger and Terumo Neuro, a global leader in neurovascular innovation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Terumo Corporation, will release an educational video and awareness campaign emphasizing the importance of early stroke recognition, rapid treatment, and minimally invasive innovation in neurovascular care.

In recognition of World Stroke Day, Terumo Neuro partnered with Geisinger to spotlight advancements in hemorrhagic stroke treatment and the importance of early stroke recognition. Featuring insights from Dr. Oded Goren, Director of Open Vascular and Endovascular Neurosurgery at Geisinger Medical Center, this collaboration includes an educational video that showcases innovative, minimally invasive approaches in neurovascular care.

Filmed onsite at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA, the video, "Transforming Neurovascular Stroke Care: Geisinger and Physician Innovation in Action," spotlights Dr. Oded Goren, Director of Open Vascular and Endovascular Neurosurgery at Geisinger Medical Center and Associate Professor of Neurosurgery, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, whose pioneering work in minimally invasive neurovascular stroke treatment has positioned the health system as a regional leader in advanced stroke care.

"Stroke remains one of the leading causes of death and long-term disability, yet many people still don't recognize its early signs," said Dr. Goren. "At Geisinger, we are committed to expanding access to high-quality, minimally invasive care for every patient—regardless of where they live. World Stroke Day gives us the opportunity to educate, empower, and inspire action that can truly save lives."

The initiative builds on last year's World Stroke Day 2024 collaboration between Terumo Neuro and Tulane University School of Medicine, which featured Dr. Kendrick Johnson advocating for equitable healthcare access and stroke education. This year, Terumo Neuro is continuing that mission—spotlighting Geisinger's leadership in physician innovation, rural access, and patient-centered education.

Key Campaign Themes

Advancing Minimally Invasive Stroke Treatment: Geisinger physicians are leveraging technologies such as the WEB™ Embolization System to treat complex brain aneurysms and prevent hemorrhagic strokes.

Geisinger physicians are leveraging technologies such as the WEB™ Embolization System to treat complex brain aneurysms and prevent hemorrhagic strokes. Educating Communities: The campaign emphasizes the importance of recognizing stroke warning signs early—using the B.E.F.A.S.T. acronym (Balance, Eyes, Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, Time to call 911)—and acting immediately.

The campaign emphasizes the importance of recognizing stroke warning signs early—using the B.E.F.A.S.T. acronym (Balance, Eyes, Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, Time to call 911)—and acting immediately. Expanding Access to Care: With many rural areas lacking nearby stroke centers, Geisinger's integrated care model demonstrates how community hospitals can provide advanced neurovascular interventions closer to home.

With many rural areas lacking nearby stroke centers, Geisinger's integrated care model demonstrates how community hospitals can provide advanced neurovascular interventions closer to home. Collaborating for Better Outcomes: By combining clinical excellence with Terumo Neuro's commitment to education and innovation, this initiative aims to reduce disparities in stroke treatment and improve outcomes for patients nationwide.

"We are honored to collaborate with Geisinger and Dr. Goren to bring greater visibility to stroke awareness and innovation," said Carsten Schroeder, CEO, Terumo Neuro. "Together, we are highlighting how physician leadership and medical technology can change what's possible in stroke care—reinforcing our shared commitment to improving patient outcomes around the world."

About Geisinger

Geisinger is among the nation's leading providers of value-based care, serving 1.2 million people in urban and rural communities across central and northeastern Pennsylvania. Founded in 1915 by philanthropist Abigail Geisinger, the nonprofit system generates more than $8 billion in annual revenues across 163 care sites — including 10 hospital campuses — and Geisinger Health Plan, with more than half a million members in commercial and government plans. Geisinger College of Health Sciences educates more than 5,000 medical professionals annually and is conducting more than 1,400 clinical research studies. With more than 27,000 employees, including 1,800 employed physicians and 5,200 registered nurses, Geisinger is among Pennsylvania's largest employers, having an estimated economic impact of $16.8 billion on the state's economy. In 2024, Geisinger joined Risant Health, a nonprofit charitable organization created to expand and accelerate value-based care across the country. Learn more at geisinger.org or follow on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Terumo Neuro

We're in business to create and deliver innovations that redefine what's possible in neurovascular treatment, meaningfully advancing both physician practice and patient outcomes. Founded in 1997 as MicroVention and acquired by Terumo Corporation in 2006, Terumo Neuro offers more than thirty products for the treatment of cerebral aneurysms, ischemic stroke, carotid artery disease, and neurovascular malformations. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, Terumo Neuro products are sold in more than seventy countries through a dedicated sales organization as well as strategic distribution partnerships. Manufacturing facilities are in Aliso Viejo, California, and San José, Costa Rica. For more information, please visit www.terumoneuro.com .

About Terumo Corporation

Terumo (TSE:4543) is a global leader in medical technology and has been committed to "Contributing to Society through Healthcare" for more than 100 years. Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo employs over 30,000 associates worldwide to provide innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company began as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer and now offers an extensive portfolio—from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions to blood transfusion, cell therapy technology, and essential clinical products.

