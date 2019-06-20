Geisinger Appoints Jaewon Ryu, MD, as President and Chief Executive Officer

"On behalf of the Geisinger Board of Directors, I am thrilled to appoint Jaewon Ryu as Geisinger's next president and CEO," Board Chairman John C. Bravman, Ph.D., said. "We conducted an exhaustive national search that included some of the brightest, most accomplished health care leaders in the country. Dr. Ryu has a strong understanding of the Geisinger organization, in addition to broad clinical and management expertise. In his recent roles as Chief Medical Officer and as interim CEO, Dr. Ryu has fostered a culture at Geisinger that pushes us to bring the most innovative care to our patients and communities. He has driven tremendous progress here, and we are confident he will continue to do an excellent job leading our path forward."

"I am honored by this appointment and feel blessed to lead an organization that is making better health easier for our patients, members and communities," Dr. Ryu said. "The country looks to Geisinger as a leader in bringing world-class care and coverage to everyone we serve. I am incredibly proud of the progress we are driving in expanding our value-based care model. Geisinger has a bright future ahead, and I am committed to building upon our legacy working with our dedicated and talented physicians and staff."

Prior to joining Geisinger, Dr. Ryu served as President of Integrated Care Delivery for Humana in Louisville, Kentucky, where he was responsible for Humana's owned and joint ventured care delivery practices, as well as Transcend, a management services organization assisting affiliated practices to adopt population health under value-based reimbursement. Before this, he served as the chief medical officer at the University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System in Chicago. He has held various leadership roles at Kaiser-Permanente, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), and as a White House Fellow at the Department of Veterans Affairs. He is an emergency medicine physician with a license to practice in Pennsylvania and California, and serves as a diplomate on the American Board of Emergency Medicine. More about Dr. Ryu can be found here.

About Geisinger

One of the nation's most innovative health services organizations, Geisinger serves more than 1.5 million patients in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The system includes 13 hospital campuses, a nearly 600,000-member health plan, two research centers and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. Geisinger is known for its focus on caring and innovative programs including the ProvenCare® best-practice approach to maximize quality, safety and value; ProvenHealth Navigator® advanced medical home; Springboard Health® population health program to improve the health of an entire community; ProvenExperience™ to provide refunds to patients unhappy with their care experience; and Geisinger's MyCode Community Health Initiative, one of the largest healthcare system-based precision health projects in the world. With more than 245,000 volunteer participants enrolled and over 145,000 sequenced, MyCode is conducting extensive research and returning potentially life-saving results to participants. A physician-led organization, with approximately 32,000 employees and more than 1,800 employed physicians, Geisinger leverages an estimated $12.7 billion positive annual impact on the Pennsylvania and New Jersey economies. Repeatedly recognized nationally for integration, quality and service, Geisinger has a long-standing commitment to patient care, medical education, research and community service. For more information, visit www.geisinger.org, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

