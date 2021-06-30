Geisinger expands Children's Health Insurance Program coverage to 8 more counties

DANVILLE, Pa., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geisinger Health Plan (GHP) expanded its Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) coverage, GHP Kids, to eight more Pennsylvania counties, providing another option for parents whose children are uninsured for any reason.

GHP Kids is now available for all uninsured children and teens up to age 19 in Bedford, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Franklin, Fulton, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties. Comprehensive coverage is offered at low or no cost, with no limit on household income.

"No one should be without healthcare coverage during this pandemic, especially children," said Kurt J. Wrobel, GHP president and executive vice president of insurance operations for Geisinger. "GHP Kids provides another option in these counties to ensure that no child has to go without health insurance and regular access to care."

GHP Kids offers complete medical coverage, as well as dental and vision insurance, prescriptions, vaccinations and other benefits to more than 12,000 children and teens across 48 counties.

Members have access to exclusive programs, health coaches and resources as well as case managers, peer support assistants, dietitians and other skilled professionals who work with community organizations, equipment providers, home health agencies, and education facilities to better coordinate care and prioritize specific health needs.

As part of an integrated health system, GHP maintains a provider network of more than 17,000 primary care and specialty doctors, over 1,800 primary care locations and 132 clinic and urgent care locations in Pennsylvania. This includes Penn Medicine, Jefferson Health, Main Line Health, Children's Hospital of Pennsylvania (CHOP), Temple Health and more.

More than half a million members — including businesses of all sizes, individuals and families, as well as Medicare, Children's Health Insurance Program and Medical Assistance beneficiaries — trust GHP for their healthcare coverage.

For more information about GHP Kids, call 855-955-1441 or visit go.geisinger.org/GHPKids.

About Geisinger

Geisinger is committed to making better health easier for the more than 1 million people it serves. Founded more than 100 years ago by Abigail Geisinger, the system now includes nine hospital campuses, a health plan with more than half a million members, two research centers and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. With nearly 24,000 employees and more than 1,600 employed physicians, Geisinger boosts its hometown economies in Pennsylvania by billions of dollars annually. Learn more at www.geisinger.org, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

