Geisinger Health Plan announces Medicare Advantage plans for 2024

The Annual Enrollment Period runs through Dec. 7, giving seniors the opportunity to sign up for a plan that helps fill coverage gaps.

DANVILLE, Pa., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Geisinger Health Plan (GHP) announced its Geisinger Gold Medicare Advantage plans for 2024 with benefits designed to make better health easier for its members and premiums starting as low as $0 per month.

"It is so important for seniors to take the time to review their Medicare Advantage plan to make sure it fits their lifestyles and needs," said Kurt Wrobel, Geisinger Health Plan president. "Everyone's health looks different, which is why Geisinger Gold offers plans that fill the gaps that might be missing in their current coverage. Geisinger Gold helps members get the most out of their Medicare Advantage plan to live healthier lives with access to extra services and programs that makes managing their health easier and more affordable."

The Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) began Oct. 15, and goes through Dec. 7. Now is the time for eligible seniors to evaluate and enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan for 2024. Medicare Advantage plans help older adults fill health care gaps that traditional Medicare does not cover, such as vision, dental, prescription benefits and long-term care.

Geisinger's Medicare Advantage Gold plan offers supplemental benefits and offers comprehensive health coverage with access to more than 30,000 physicians, nearly 3,000 pharmacies and more than 180 hospitals.

In addition, all Geisinger Gold plan members can join any of Geisinger 65 Forward locations. This health center delivers concierge care focused on older adults. At 65 Forward, members can enjoy:

  • Longer 1:1 time with the doctor
  • Strength and balance training
  • Individualized exercise programs to meet goals
  • Group classes
  • Health education and fall prevention

Geisinger's program data indicates participation in programs like 65 Forward lowers inpatient admissions by 15% and lowers emergency room visits by 40%.

About Geisinger

Geisinger is committed to making better health easier for the more than 1 million people it serves. Founded more than 100 years ago by Abigail Geisinger, the system now includes 10 hospital campuses, a health plan with more than half a million members, a research institute and the Geisinger College of Health Sciences, which includes schools of medicine, nursing and graduate education. With more than 25,000 employees and 1,700+ employed physicians, Geisinger boosts its hometown economies in Pennsylvania by billions of dollars annually. Learn more at geisinger.org or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Geisinger Gold Medicare Advantage HMO, PPO, and HMO DSNP plans are offered by Geisinger Health Plan/Geisinger Indemnity Insurance Company, health plans with a Medicare contract. Continued enrollment in Geisinger Gold depends on contract renewal.

