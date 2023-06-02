Geisinger Health Plan ranked best commercial health plan in Pennsylvania by J.D. Power for fourth year in a row

News provided by

Geisinger

02 Jun, 2023, 12:11 ET

DANVILLE, Pa., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth year in a row, Geisinger Health Plan (GHP) ranked best among commercial health plans in Pennsylvania for member satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan Study.

The study examines several key factors. GHP ranked No. 1 in cost, coverage and benefits, customer service, and information and communication. It is the only health plan in Pennsylvania ever to receive the award four years in a row. Notably, GHP is also the commonwealth's only health plan to win seven times* since the award's inception in 2008.

"Nearly 617,000 members rely on GHP for their health insurance coverage," said Kurt Wrobel, GHP president and executive vice president of insurance operations for Geisinger. "Health insurance shouldn't be complicated, and our members rely on GHP to give them affordable access to top-tier health care providers. We always have and always will put our patients, members and communities first. Being named one of the best for the fourth year in a row continues to prove this." 

The 2023 study was conducted among commercial HMO, PPO and POS health plan members drawn from online panels. Results are based on responses across 147 health plans in 22 market-based U.S. regions as identified in the 2023 study. Of the 147 plans evaluated, 139 are eligible for ranking.

As part of one of the country's most well-established integrated health systems, GHP maintains a provider network of more than 29,000 doctors and 200 hospitals across Pennsylvania. More than half a million members trust GHP for their healthcare coverage.

To learn more about Geisinger Health Plan and the J.D. Power award, visit http://www.geisinger.org/jdpaward. To learn more about J.D. Power's rankings, visit http://www.jdpower.com/awards.

About Geisinger

Geisinger is committed to making better health easier for the more than 1 million people it serves. Founded more than 100 years ago by Abigail Geisinger, the system now includes 10 hospital campuses, a health plan with more than half a million members, a research institute and the Geisinger College of Health Sciences, which includes schools of medicine, nursing and graduate education. With more than 25,000 employees and 1,700+ employed physicians, Geisinger boosts its hometown economies in Pennsylvania by billions of dollars annually. Learn more at geisinger.org or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

*2012–2014, 2020–2023

CONTACT: 
Natalie Buyny
[email protected] 

SOURCE Geisinger

