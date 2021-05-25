Geisinger launches virtual chronic disease monitoring system

DANVILLE, Pa., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geisinger today announced the launch of ConnectedCare365, an innovative care delivery model for patients with chronic diseases like diabetes, heart failure and hypertension. Powered by Noteworth , a digital health startup dedicated to rethinking healthcare delivery, this first-of-its-kind virtual care delivery platform uses remote patient monitoring, artificial intelligence and powerful data analysis tools to improve patient outcomes.

ConnectedCare365 allows patients to take control of their health by monitoring their weight, blood pressure, glucose, and other metrics using a smartphone app. By analyzing patient-generated data and relevant information from the electronic health record, the platform communicates directly with the patient's care team, allowing clinicians to triage and prioritize care for high-risk patients to prevent unnecessary emergency room visits and hospitalizations. The platform also keeps patients and their families and caregivers engaged with care teams through direct messaging.

"This is a fundamentally different approach to chronic disease management," said Karen Murphy, Ph.D., RN, chief innovation officer and founding director of Geisinger's Steele Institute for Health Innovation. "Using predictive analytics, as well as real-time analysis of clinical and patient-generated data, ConnectedCare365 will help our patients achieve their health goals and better manage chronic conditions. Our partnership with Noteworth strengthens our ongoing commitment to making better health easier by developing digital solutions to provide better care to our patients and ultimately drive down healthcare costs."

Geisinger and Noteworth will collaborate to address additional key clinical initiatives for diabetes, heart failure, history of stroke risk and post-stroke care, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), case management, behavioral health, COVID-19, and substance use disorders. Geisinger care teams will also use the platform to transition patient care after discharge from the hospital.

Throughout the partnership, Noteworth will provide technical and consultative support to drive Geisinger's goals of improving health outcomes, increasing patient engagement, improving access to care and lowering costs.

"The Noteworth and Geisinger collaboration opens the door to a revolutionary and fully integrated delivery model not seen at any other organization. Together, we will continue to drive innovation not only at Geisinger but throughout the industry," said Justin Williams, co-founder and chief executive officer of Noteworth. "We are proud to work with Geisinger to help them transform the way they deliver care and enhance the patient experience."

About Geisinger

Geisinger is committed to making better health easier for the more than 1 million people it serves. Founded more than 100 years ago by Abigail Geisinger, the system now includes nine hospital campuses, a health plan with more than half a million members, a Research Institute, and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. With nearly 24,000 employees and more than 1,600 employed physicians, Geisinger boosts its hometown economies in Pennsylvania by billions of dollars annually. Learn more at geisinger.org or connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Noteworth

Noteworth modernizes healthcare delivery by driving continuous engagement of patients and providers across ambulatory, post-acute, and transitional care journeys. With a single, modular platform that can be used alone or easily integrated with any EMR, Noteworth eliminates the need for disparate point solutions to address all aspects of virtual care, including condition management, remote patient monitoring, home health, behavioral health, telemedicine, and patient engagement. The platform's unprecedented healthcare data collection and assessment drives proactive interventions that enable health systems to improve patient outcomes, reduce care costs, and streamline workflows. Watch this 2-minute video to learn more or visit our website .

CONTACT:

Geisinger

Ashley Andyshak Hayes

570-271-8081

[email protected]

Lumina Communications for Noteworth

Danielle Scotto

917-622-4688

[email protected]

SOURCE Geisinger Health System

Related Links

http://www.geisinger.org

