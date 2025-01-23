Geisinger names Jason W. Mitchell, M.D., executive vice president and chief medical officer

DANVILLE, Pa., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an extensive national search, Geisinger today named Jason W. Mitchell, M.D., its new executive vice president and chief medical officer, effective March 24, 2025. A practicing family physician, Dr. Mitchell has spent the past two decades at Presbyterian Healthcare Services in Albuquerque, N.M., with the last 10-plus years as chief medical and clinical transformation officer. He succeeds J. Edward Hartle, M.D., who last July announced his plans to retire in March after nearly 30 years with Geisinger.

Jason W. Mitchell, M.D.

"Jason is a talented physician and leader. His experience leading clinical teams, driving value-based care and most importantly, his commitment to quality, safety and patient experience will be a great addition to the Geisinger team," said Terry Gilliland, M.D., Geisinger's president and chief executive officer. "He also recognizes how challenging it is to be a clinician today and is committed to supporting the health and wellness of our caregivers. I am thrilled he has chosen to lead Geisinger to be the best in everything we do."

Presbyterian, the largest integrated health system in New Mexico, has more than 1,200 employed physicians, nine hospitals, 100 ambulatory clinical facilities, and is one of the nation's 10 largest provider-led health plans with 650,000 members.

Prior to joining Presbyterian in 2006, Dr. Mitchell spent three years as medical director of the University of New Mexico's Locum Tenens Program, where he oversaw program operations and quality for primary and specialty care physicians serving rural and urban populations. Dr. Mitchell earned his undergraduate and medical degrees from the University of New Mexico, where he also completed a residency in family medicine.

"New Mexico has always been a great home for me; it's where I trained, and where I've had the pleasure to serve for more than 20 years," said Dr. Mitchell. "So, it was going to take a special opportunity for me to leave — and that's exactly what Geisinger presents. This is an organization that for years has done amazing, innovative things in bringing high-quality care to rural and urban patients, and it is poised to continue growing as a leader in value-based care. I admire Geisinger's outstanding hospital quality, and I am humbled to step into this role and lead this talented team of clinicians as we care for patients and communities across central and northeastern Pennsylvania."

Dr. Mitchell is a national speaker and author of numerous value-based care articles and presentations, as well as on topics ranging from strategy and business transformation to payment models and population health.

