Geisinger names Terry Gilliland, MD, as president and future chief executive officer

DANVILLE, Pa. , March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Geisinger announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Terry Gilliland, MD, as president of Geisinger Health and selected him to assume the role of chief executive officer (CEO) once Jaewon Ryu, MD, JD, transitions to CEO of Risant Health. Dr. Gilliland will become the eighth chief executive officer in Geisinger's 109-year history.

"On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I am thrilled to welcome Terry Gilliland to Geisinger," said Heather Acker, chair of the Geisinger Board of Directors. "The board executed an extensive national search before coming to this decision. The role of leading Geisinger is unique. It requires passion for our mission — to make better health easier for our patients and members across Pennsylvania; a drive to innovate care delivery; and a commitment to educating future caregivers. We are confident that Dr. Gilliland is the right person to lead Geisinger on our path forward."

Dr. Gilliland has extensive experience and has held senior roles at several large healthcare delivery and payer organizations. Prior to joining Geisinger, Dr. Gilliland served as chief medical officer and chief science officer at Cogitativo, a healthcare-focused artificial intelligence and machine learning company. Prior to that role, he served as executive vice president of healthcare quality and affordability at Blue Shield of California and senior vice president and chief medical officer of Sentara Healthcare. Earlier in his career, Dr. Gilliland held various leadership roles at the Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group and the Colorado Permanente Medical Group within Kaiser Permanente, in addition to being a practicing general surgeon for Kaiser Permanente.

"It is an honor to be leading Geisinger," said Dr. Gilliland. "Leading an organization with this type of history, mission and reputation is the opportunity of a lifetime. I became a surgeon to improve the lives of my patients. Leading the 25,000 dedicated professionals at Geisinger gives me the opportunity to improve the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in communities throughout Pennsylvania. It is a privilege to accept that responsibility and join this incredible team of caregivers and administrative staff."

Dr. Gilliland received his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Stanford University, his Doctor of Medicine from the University of California, Los Angeles, and his Master of Science in Management from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. Dr. Gilliland currently resides in Steamboat Springs, Colo., with his wife and will be relocating to Pennsylvania.

"Dr. Gilliland is an excellent physician and leader," said Dr. Ryu. "Healthcare is dealing with unprecedented challenges, and we need to continue to evolve to succeed as an organization and provide our communities with the care they need and deserve. I am confident that Dr. Gilliland's leadership will position Geisinger for another 100 years of success."

