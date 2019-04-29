Geisinger Partners With Rx Savings Solutions To Offer Members Innovative Savings On Prescription Drugs

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx Savings Solutions announced today it has partnered with Geisinger Health Plan to provide the health insurance organization's members access to the prescription cost saving software.

Rx Savings Solutions provides proactive, personal prescription guidance for the best pharmacy benefit experience at the lowest cost. More than 5 million members have access to the online tool, which analyzes imported pharmacy claims for all members.

"We are always looking for innovative ways to improve the health and wellbeing of our members," said John Bulger, DO, MBA, Chief Medical Officer of Geisinger Health Plan. "Rx Savings Solutions has proven to be the leading choice to partner with as we are faced with rising healthcare costs, and a complex system with opacity throughout the pharmaceutical supply chain."



All Rx Savings Solutions suggestions are curated and vetted by an in-house pharmacy team based on peer-reviewed, evidence-based and fully referenced compendia. Patented algorithms look for all possible clinical therapies and financial options.



"Partnering with Geisinger Health Plan, we are mutually driven to promote consumerism and innovation in healthcare," said Michael Rea, a clinical pharmacist who founded and currently leads Rx Savings Solutions. "Our solution exists to impact change and inform the market with each and every member we serve."

Rx Savings Solutions' system is HIPAA-security compliant. All interaction between the software platform and the member is confidential. Rx Savings Solutions delivers the most precise, bias-free and cost-effective data to members based solely on the location and medication needs of each user, while keeping them within their benefit plan.

About Geisinger Health Plan

Geisinger Health Plan, begun in 1985, is headquartered in Danville, Pennsylvania. The plan serves nearly 600,000 members in Pennsylvania. Coverage is available for businesses of all sizes, individuals and families, Medicare beneficiaries, Children's Health Insurance Program and Medical Assistance recipients. For more information, please visit GeisingerHealthPlan.com.

About Rx Savings Solutions

Rx Savings Solutions offers an innovative, patented engagement software system empowering employers and employees to be educated consumers of healthcare. In addition to large, Fortune 500 Employers, Rx Savings Solutions also services health plan clients. Founded and operated by a team of pharmacists and software engineers, Rx Savings Solutions supports a collaborative, cost-saving solution for purchasing prescription drugs. For more information, visit rxsavingssolutions.com or follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

