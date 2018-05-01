Geisinger President And CEO To Make Announcement At HLTH Conference

"We think it's time to transition our successful genomics program beyond the realm of research and into routine clinical care for all of our patients," Dr. Feinberg said.

Geisinger is considered a leader in precision medicine with the success of its MyCode Community Health Initiative, which has enrolled more than 200,000 patient-participants and is delivering medically relevant results to participants and their primary care doctors. Some Geisinger participants have had cancers detected earlier and heart disease identified, allowing doctors to treat these conditions before any clinical symptoms became present.

"We're one of the only organizations taking a population approach to genomics through our MyCode project," said Dr. Feinberg. "To me, what we're doing is really anticipatory medicine. It's coming up with medically actionable results and giving that information back to our patients."

Geisinger's pioneering efforts in conducting large-scale DNA sequencing have garnered international recognition. In 2014, Geisinger announced a major collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to sequence the DNA of its MyCode participants. Geisinger's decision in 2013 to report clinically actionable genomic results to research participants was the first large-scale genomics project. Five years later, other large national and international projects are now just getting started.

"No other health system is doing exome sequencing on this scale, and no one has the experience with clinical reporting of actionable genomic results that we now have," Dr. Feinberg added.

HLTH is a four-day event that brings together the most innovative and disruptive companies, ideas, and solutions with those in the industry who are prepared to advance the quality of care, improve patient experience, and revitalize the aging healthcare infrastructure. Dr. Feinberg will deliver his presentation Sunday at 6:20 pm.

