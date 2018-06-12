SUGAR LAND, Texas, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--The community of Geismar in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, is located squarely in Louisiana's Chemical corridor, along the banks of the Mississippi River. Industrial Info is tracking more than $1.7 billion in planned project starts and completions in the area in the second half of this year, mostly within the Chemical Processing Industry.
For details, view the entire article by subscribing to Industrial Info's Premium Industry News, or browse other breaking industrial news stories at www.industrialinfo.com.
Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, six offices in North America and 12 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info's quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle™, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what's happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities. To contact an office in your area, visit the www.industrialinfo.com "Contact Us" page.
Brian Ford
(713) 980-9393
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geismar-louisiana-to-see-up-to-1-7-billion-in-planned-project-kickoffs-completions-in-second-half-2018--an-industrial-info-news-alert-300664423.html
SOURCE Industrial Info Resources, Inc.
Share this article