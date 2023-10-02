Geistlich Pharma AG Executive Chairman, Dr. Andreas Geistlich, Honored with AAOMS Special Citation Award

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Geistlich Pharma North America Inc. is pleased to announce that our Executive Chairman, Dr. Andreas Geistlich, has been awarded the prestigious American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS) Board of Trustees Special Citation Award for the company's exceptional and longstanding contributions to the field of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

Photo Courtesy of AAOMS
"Dr. Geistlich, the Geistlich Family and Geistlich Pharma AG are all prominent supporters of AAOMS and our larger specialty. In 2013, Dr. Peter Geistlich founded the Osteo Science Foundation with the mission of further innovating the use of regenerative medicine within oral and maxillofacial surgery and improving patient care. Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, Osteo Science has contributed over $3 million toward oral and maxillofacial research," said American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons. "For Dr. Geistlich's ongoing support to the betterment of the specialty, we present him with the Board of Trustees Special Citation Award."

The Special Citation Award was presented to Dr. Andreas Geistlich, at the 105th Annual AAOMS Meeting Opening Awards Ceremony on September 20, 2023, in San Diego, CA. The event brought together leaders, professionals, and enthusiasts from the Oral and Maxillofacial community to celebrate his remarkable achievements and contributions.

"It is a great honor for us to celebrate Osteo Science Foundation's 10th Anniversary at the 105th AAOMS Annual Meeting. We are especially proud to have Dr. Andreas Geistlich recognized by AAOMS with a Special Citation during the Opening Ceremony this year. Osteo Science Foundation succeeds because of the valuable partnership with Dr. Geistlich and his family, with Geistlich Pharma, and with the leadership and membership of AAOMS," stated Paul Tiwana, DDS, MD, FACS, FACD, Chair, Osteo Science Foundation.

The AAOMS Board of Trustees Special Citation Award is a testament to the dedication, impact, and unwavering commitment of Geistlich to the OMS community. Geistlich extends its heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Geistlich on receiving this award.

About Geistlich Pharma North America Inc. – With over 170 years of regenerative expertise, Geistlich continues to lead oral regeneration with an expanding portfolio of intentionally designed and clinically proven products. This begins with our world-class bone substitute Geistlich Bio-Oss® and Geistlich vallomix™ the first allograft/xenograft bone substitute. Resorbable collagen membrane Geistlich Bio-Gide® extends its reach with Geistlich Bio-Gide® Compressed for an alternative handling experience. Our collagen matrix Geistlich Mucograft® is ideal for soft-tissue regeneration, and our volume-stable collagen matrix breakthrough Geistlich Fibro-Gide® providing an alternative to connective tissue grafts. Finally, our GEM 21S®, growth-factor enhanced matrix, is engineered to stimulate wound healing and bone regeneration. Our dedication to scientific collaboration and commitment to successful treatment outcomes are what makes Geistlich Biomaterials Exactly Like No Other.

