Gel Cap Concepts Appoints New Manager of Business Development and Sales

PHOENIX, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gel Cap Concepts, LLC, Arizona's premier manufacturer of soft gel CBD and cannabis-infused products, announced the hiring of Rachel Simon as Manager of Business Development and Sales for the company's extensive line of hemp and CBD products, including the popular Desert AZEE brand.

Simon will be working to help grow several brands underneath the Gel Cap Concepts corporate umbrella, as well as expand its private label business. Gel Cap Concepts is in the family of businesses located at the Desert Medical Campus in Payson, AZ.

Desert AZEE is a premium line of hemp-derived CBD products. Unlike most brands of CBD, Desert AZEE's line of products are full spectrum, use pristine natural ingredients, and are hand-made in small batches to ensure unsurpassed quality.

Desert AZEE has a full range of products, including gelcaps, healing salves, aloe jelly, tinctures, organic infused fruits, lip balms, and doggie treats. Hemp pre-rolls are currently being sourced.

The company also offers isolate, broad-spectrum, and full-spectrum products, and every item is legal, tested, and guaranteed.

Rachel Simon hails from St. Louis, MO. As a medical marijuana patient with scoliosis, she knows first-hand the benefits of THC and CBD products, and has a deep understanding of the differences between brands, variance in qualities, and the importance of using the right raw ingredients.

She formerly worked as the manager at a Nature's Medicine dispensary, where her passion for healing was put to good use.

"I've been fortunate that I've been able to work in an industry that provides so many benefits to so many people," Simon said. "I am thrilled to join Gel Cap Concepts and work with Desert AZEE to help others discover this exemplary brand and its amazing quality."

The Desert Medical Campus also produces the Uncle Herbs line of highly acclaimed medicated products and the popular Chill Pill brand. The brand's Big Foot Chocolate Bar is famous in the state, and was awarded "Best Edible" both at the 710 Cup and by the Phoenix New Times.

For more information on Desert AZEE, visit: www.switch2cbd.com, or call: 833-420-2277.

