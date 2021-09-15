Gel Documentation System Market Size to Reach USD 389.7 Million in 2028 | Rising Emphasis on Genomic & Proteomic Research and Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Genetic Disorders Are Key Factors Driving Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gel documentation system market size was USD 291.5 Million in 2020 and rising focus on genomic and proteomic research, rapid developments in pharmaceutical and biotechnological sectors globally, and major prevalence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders are some key factors driving global gel documentation system market revenue growth.

Drivers: Increase application of gel documentation system in molecular biology

Gel documentation is widely used in nucleic acid quantification and protein quantification due to various advantages such as cost-effectiveness, ease of use, quick and efficient result. Increasing use of gel documentation systems in molecular biology for the analysis of nucleic acid and protein samples is among some of the major factors boosting revenue growth of the global gel documentation system market. In addition, rising investment by private investors in proteomic, genomic, and electrophoresis research and development activities, and ongoing technological advancements in gel imaging systems are some other key factors driving revenue growth of the global gel documentation system market.

Restraints: Availability of alternative methods

Availability of alternative techniques such as real-time quantitative polymerase chain reaction or Quantitative PCR (qPCR) method is one of the key factors expected to restrain market revenue growth to some extent over forecast period. qPCR offers more effective detection and quantification of RNA and DNA sequence in real-time. Moreover, a typical gel documentation system consists of some technologically advanced components such as Ultraviolet (UV) transmitter, high resolution imaging system, and light detectors. Operations and maintenance of these systems require high capital and skilled professionals. Requirement of high capital and lack of skilled professionals in developing countries are some key factors negatively impacting global gel documentation system market growth.

Growth Projections

Global gel documentation system market size is expected to reach USD 389.7 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period, attributed to rapid technological advancements in gel imaging systems, increasing number of medical and clinical laboratories and research institutes in developing countries, and increasing application of molecular science into pathology research practices.

COVID-19 Direct Impacts

COVID-19 pandemic has been having a significant impact on the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry due to rising focus on novel drug development, increasing number of clinical trials, and rising investment in biotechnological and pharmaceutical research. Biotech and pharmaceutical companies are increasingly adopting gel documentation systems to address rising requirements to develop vaccines and treatment techniques.

Current Trends and Innovations

Ongoing technological advancements in gel imaging systems and rising focus on genomic and proteomic research are some prevailing trends in the global gel documentation system market. Also, increasing number of medical and clinical laboratories and research institutes in developing countries is a trend expected to further support market revenue growth going ahead.

Geographical Outlook

Asia Pacific gel documentation system market revenue is expected to register fastest CAGR over the forecast period, which can be attributed to increasing number of biotechnology research centers and rising investment in pharmaceutical research and development activities in countries in the region. In addition, major prevalence of infectious diseases is also projected to support market growth over the forecast period.

Strategic Initiatives

In February 2018, Syngene launched a new red InGenius3 gel documentation system. It comes with a small darkroom equipped with a three million-pixel CCD camera, and can accommodate ultraviolet, blue, and white lighting options.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Among the light source segments, light-emitting diodes segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to various benefits of light-emitting diodes such as ease of use, compact size, low-to-moderate output, and cost-effectiveness.

Among the end-use segments, nucleic acid quantification segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to increasing focus on RNA or DNA quantification and rising investment by private investors in proteomics and other protein-based research.

Among the product type segments, instruments segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Increasing use of gel documentation instruments in DNA diagnostics and Western blot technique to detect protein from a specific sample and increasing requirement of gel documentation in research of biotechnology, molecular biology, and other biological research are key factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global gel documentation system market on the basis of product type, light source, detection technique, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Instruments



Software



Accessories

Light Source Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2018–2028)

Light-Emitting Diodes



UV



Laser

Detection Technique Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2018–2028)

UV Detectors



Fluorescence



Chemiluminescence

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2018–2028)

Nucleic Acid Quantification



Protein Quantification



Other Applications

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2018–2028)

Academic & Research Institutes



Pharma & Biotech Companies



Diagnostic Laboratories

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



BENELUX



Italy



Spain



Switzerland



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Turkey



Rest of MEA

