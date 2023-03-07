Gel documentation systems market to grow at a CAGR of 3.58% from 2022 to 2027; Evolving Opportunities with ATTO Corporation, Azure Biosystems Inc. among others- Technavio

Mar 07, 2023, 06:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gel documentation systems market size is estimated to increase by USD 52.21 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 3.58%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The gel documentation systems market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed as - ATTO Corporation, Azure Biosystems Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio Techne Corp., Carestream Health Inc, Cleaver Scientific Ltd., Clinx Science Instruments Co. Ltd., Corning Inc., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Gel Co. Inc, General Electric Co., GOLD SIM International Group Co. Ltd., Isogen Life Science BV, LI COR Inc., Royal Bio Tech, SDI Group plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vilber Lourmat, VWR International LLC, and Wealtec Corp. For knowing vendors offerings- Request a sample report
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
|
Gel Documentation Systems Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.58%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 52.21 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
2.5
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 37%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, UK, Germany, China, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, Australia, and South Korea
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
ATTO Corporation, Azure Biosystems Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio Techne Corp., Carestream Health Inc, Cleaver Scientific Ltd., Clinx Science Instruments Co. Ltd., Corning Inc., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Gel Co. Inc, General Electric Co., GOLD SIM International Group Co. Ltd., Isogen Life Science BV, LI COR Inc., Royal Bio Tech, SDI Group plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vilber Lourmat, VWR International LLC, and Wealtec Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of Gel documentation systems market
- The market is segmented by product (instruments, software, and accessories), end-user (hospitals and diagnostic centers, pharma and biotech companies, and academic and research institutes), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).
- By product, the market will observe significant growth in the instruments segment during the forecast period. Gel documentation instruments serve as enclosed darkrooms to block external light from entering the inside. They are used to image gels, tissues, arrays, and in other applications in hospitals and diagnostic centers for various research procedures.
- North America will account for 37% of the market growth during the forecast period.
- Increasing investments in R&D for molecular diagnostics is driving the growth of the regional market.
- The presence of key vendors and the development of newer genetic tests are also contributing to the growth of the gel documentation systems market in North America.
For Insights on the segmentations, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) view PDF report sample!
What are the key data covered in this gel documentation systems market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gel documentation systems market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the gel documentation systems market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the gel documentation systems market industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gel documentation systems market vendors
