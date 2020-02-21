Gel Packets Are the Fastest Way to Get Pre-Workout Supplements

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past several years the use of gel packs as a way to get nutrients fast during a workout has taken off. This supplement trend began with cyclists, who needed a quick, easy way to receive energy while keeping their body in motion. While researching customer needs in sports performance, fitness nutrition company Armourgenix discovered that there was a large demand for pre and post-workout gels for all types of athletes.

Gels are convenient for the times when stopping to make a shake or a smoothie just isn't feasible, or for people who do not want a heavy workout liquid sloshing around in their stomach before exercise. But mostly the appeal of gels as a delivery system for workout supplements is often most convenient for people who simply like to be ready. Having a workout bag full of gym supplies can make it easy for people with busy routines to just grab their things and go, whether they're hitting the gym for an hour, running after work, or attending a class on a tight schedule. Energy gel works by providing key nutrients that can be taken all at once, like a shot, and absorbed quickly into the body, for a midday wakeup or pre-workout boost.

Armourgenix sets itself apart by making more than just Energy gel. Armourgenix has a full line of different nutritional formulas including Energy, Immunity, Recovery, and Sleep, each doled out in their convenient gel packs to deliver results quickly with high bioavailability.

Though ingredients differ according to need, each gel pack comes in either Mango, Blackberry flavor with 20mg of their signature Hemp Complex to help the body recover.

In addition to their gel packets, Armourgenix has a full line of workout supplements with powders, gummies, and shakes. The company says their goal is to make excellent workout nutrition available to everyone with any taste, any schedule and any set of nutritional needs. That is why many of their products are vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and all of their products contain a generous dose of hemp complex.

Armourgenix has seen particular success with its Ketogenix gummies. Formulated with no added carbs or sugar, Ketogenix gummies are making keto-friendly supplements easy and delicious to take.

No matter how people prefer to get their workout supplements, by adding shake powder to their existing regiment or simply grabbing an Energy gel pack, Armourgenix has a product suited to their specific needs.

Armourgenix currently has products for sale online, through their website, where they have already developed a strong following, and will be hitting shelves across the United States as early as 2020.

