GELATO CANNA LAUNCHES THE "BALLER BRUSH": A NEW, EASY WAY TO CUSTOMIZE YOUR CANNABIS EXPERIENCE

WARREN, Mich., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gelato Canna, known for pushing boundaries in the cannabis world, is proud to introduce the Baller Brush. This first-of-its-kind tool makes using cannabis concentrates easier than ever, launching first in Michigan, Arizona, and California.

What is the Baller Brush? Think of it as a "paint brush" for cannabis. The Baller Brush is a sleek, handheld device filled with high-quality cannabis oil. Whether you are a long-time enthusiast or a casual user, it takes the mess and guesswork out of using concentrates.

How it works:

Just twist the top to click out the oil, which flows through a soft-tip brush. This allows you to "paint" the oil exactly where you want it.

Because the oil inside is specially activated, it is safe to use in multiple ways:

Enhance your smoke: Paint a layer of oil onto the outside of a joint or pre-roll for a more potent experience.

Paint a layer of oil onto the outside of a joint or pre-roll for a more potent experience. Get creative with food: Use it as a "culinary accessory." Fans are already using it to rim margarita glasses or adding a drop to fresh fruit like pineapple with Tajín.

Use it as a "culinary accessory." Fans are already using it to rim margarita glasses or adding a drop to fresh fruit like pineapple with Tajín. No Mess: The brush tip replaces the sticky tools usually required for waxes and oils.

"Our community is finding amazing ways to use this," says Chris Hindo, president of Gelato Canna. "It's not just for smoking —it's a lifestyle tool that lets you customize your experience however you like."

Where to Buy and Flavors:

The Baller Brush is now available in Michigan, Arizona, and California. It comes in a variety of popular flavors, including:

Cherry Pie

Watermelon Runtz

Birthday Cake

Cotton Candy (called "Spun Sugar" in California)

Local Availability:

Michigan: Available in both standard and "Live Rosin" (premium fresh-plant) versions.

Arizona & California: Available now in standard oil, with premium versions coming soon.

About Gelato Canna: Gelato Canna is a premium cannabis brand focused on making high-quality products that are consistent and easy to enjoy. From flower to vapes and now the Baller Brush, Gelato is dedicated to bringing innovation to the hands of every consumer. For more information, visit gelatocanna.com or please call 619-391-3400.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mort Meisner Associates

Mort Meisner: 248-545-2222 // Kristin Schenden: 248-895-5638

SOURCE Gelato Canna