GELATO CANNABIS ACQUIRES CALIFORNIA OPERATIONS, UNIFYING MULTI-STATE LEADERSHIP FOR ENHANCED GROWTH

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gelato Cannabis is excited to announce the successful acquisition of its California cannabis operations, bringing the Golden State under a unified ownership and leadership structure that also includes Michigan and Arizona. This strategic transaction positions Gelato Cannabis as a premier multi-state organization committed to innovation and operational excellence within the rapidly expanding cannabis industry.

Lawrence Dawood has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer of Gelato Cannabis, following his recent transition into this role to help steer the company through this landmark acquisition. Chris Hindo has been named Chief Executive Officer, leading the newly unified organization with a focus on strategic growth and cross-market collaboration.

Originating in California, the Gelato brand has set the standard for quality and consistency, having reached "the mountaintop" and proven its scalability, particularly through its successful operations in Michigan. The brand stands out by offering a full category variety, including products related to flower, vape, edibles, and more. Gelato Cannabis is committed to innovation, having introduced several novelty items that have become firsts in the market.

The foundation of Gelato Cannabis is deeply rooted in the vision, leadership, and dedication of the Sadler family, whose efforts have contributed significantly to building the esteemed Gelato brand. Their legacy provides a strong backdrop for the company as it embarks on this new chapter. It is a source of pride that the business has been built up to operate fully in Arizona, California, and Michigan. Key benefits of this acquisition include: proven ability to scale operations across multiple markets, a strong brand legacy deeply anchored in California, demonstrated operational efficiency established through Michigan's success, and a unified multi-state platform that supports long-term growth and collaboration across regions.

"This acquisition represents a transformative moment for Gelato Cannabis, as California is now integrated into a fully unified, multi-state organization," said Chris Hindo, CEO of Gelato Cannabis. "We emphasize continuity, cultural respect, and clear communication during this transition. Near-term operations will continue as 'business as usual,' while we thoughtfully align our strategies for future growth."

This strategic move is designed to lay the foundation for Gelato Cannabis's further market expansion, solidifying its position as a leading lifestyle cannabis brand built on quality, consistency, and a deep connection to both consumers and budtenders. Customers can expect a fun, innovative brand they can trust, ensuring a reliable, high-quality experience across every way they choose to enjoy cannabis.

About Gelato Cannabis: Gelato Cannabis is a premium lifestyle cannabis brand founded in California, committed to providing a high-quality, consistent, and innovative experience for consumers. The brand offers a wide range of products, including flower, vape, and edibles, and strives to maintain a strong connection with both consumers and budtenders. With operations now unified across California, Michigan, and Arizona, Gelato Cannabis is poised for significant growth in the cannabis industry. See gelatocanna.com or please call 619-391-3400.

MEDIA CONTACT: MORT MEISNER ASSOCIATES;

Mort Meisner 248-545-2222 or Kristin Schenden 248-895-5638.

SOURCE Gelato Cannabis